Minor earthquake struck near Juba, geologists confirm

Geologists in South Sudan have confirmed that a minor earthquake struck about 6 kilometers south of Juba last night.

Residents of Juba had reported that they experienced light shaking, rattling, and vibration of the earth.

Earthquake monitoring website—AllQuakes said it received reports of an earthquake near Juba, at around 21:19 GMT.

It paced the magnitude at 3.6 with a depth of 10.0 kilometers, at latitude 4.7961°North and longitude 31.5732°East in Central Equatoria State of South Sudan.

The Geology of South Sudan confirmed the earthquake on its Twitter page.

It said the earthquake struck at 11:10 PM local time Saturday night, as tremors were felt in Juba.

It said Juba is located east of Nimule-Aswa Shear Zone, a major area of structural deformation, which runs from Nimule through Mundri and stops just southwest of Tonj.

In October 26 last year, the Geology of South Sudan also reported an earthquake which hit Juba at 1:46 am followed by small aftershocks at around 2:19 am.

An earthquake is caused by a sudden slip on a fault of the tectonic plates.

Over the last 24 hours, several earthquakes were reported across the world. Most of them with small magnitudes, causing light tremors.

