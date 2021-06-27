27th June 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Minor earthquake struck near Juba, geologists confirm

Minor earthquake struck near Juba, geologists confirm

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 8 hours ago

Tremors were felt in Juba, as an earthquake struck at 11:10 PM Saturday night/Geology of South Sudan/Twitter.

Geologists in South Sudan have confirmed that a minor earthquake struck about 6 kilometers south of Juba last night.

Residents of Juba had reported that they experienced light shaking, rattling, and vibration of the earth.

Earthquake monitoring website—AllQuakes said it received reports of an earthquake near Juba, at around 21:19 GMT.

It paced the magnitude at 3.6 with a depth of 10.0 kilometers, at latitude 4.7961°North and longitude 31.5732°East in Central Equatoria State of South Sudan.

The Geology of South Sudan confirmed the earthquake on its Twitter page.

It said the earthquake struck at 11:10 PM local time Saturday night, as tremors were felt in Juba.

It said Juba is located east of Nimule-Aswa Shear Zone, a major area of structural deformation, which runs from Nimule through Mundri and stops just southwest of Tonj.

 

In October 26 last year, the Geology of South Sudan also reported an earthquake which hit Juba at 1:46 am followed by small aftershocks at around 2:19 am.

An earthquake is caused by a sudden slip on a fault of the tectonic plates.

Over the last 24 hours, several earthquakes were reported across the world. Most of them with small magnitudes, causing light tremors.

Popular Stories
The goal-oriented man; joins university, fights for independence, graduates 40 years later at 66 1

The goal-oriented man; joins university, fights for independence, graduates 40 years later at 66

Published Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Kiir appoints SPLA-IO chief of staff Presidential Advisor for Peace 2

Kiir appoints SPLA-IO chief of staff Presidential Advisor for Peace

Published Tuesday, June 22, 2021

‘Youth unemployment politicized’ to attack aid workers -Hoth Mai 3

‘Youth unemployment politicized’ to attack aid workers -Hoth Mai

Published Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Families of slain governor’s bodyguards seek financial assistance 4

Families of slain governor’s bodyguards seek financial assistance

Published Monday, June 21, 2021

I regret my actions, says woman who killed her neigbour 5

I regret my actions, says woman who killed her neigbour

Published Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Peace soldiers threaten to desert training camps over ‘lack of food’

Published 2 hours ago

Africa must not face travel restrictions over Covid vaccines—WHO

Published 5 hours ago

Minor earthquake struck near Juba, geologists confirm

Published 8 hours ago

Transition to development programs, aid agencies told

Published Saturday, June 26, 2021

Cleric appeals for assistance for W.Equatoria’s displaced

Published Saturday, June 26, 2021

IGAD wants S.Sudan’s MPs sworn-in

Published Saturday, June 26, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th June 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.