Missing Persons Day: Families with missing persons speak out

Some families of missing persons have appealed to the government and humanitarian partners to support people with a missing person.



One of the people who spoke of their missing persons is a 52-year old man whose wife and two children disappeared in 2008.

Gordon Bithok Bim says he separated with his family in 2008 when he was taken to new Kush for military training.

The ex-soldier stated that since then he never saw his children again.

“We went to the bush in 1984. I found that the Red Cross is the one that can do something. But the government cannot solve your problem, they only tell you to go and fight. There is no solution to our suffering,” Gordon said.

“If you are disabled, no one cares about your salary. If it was not because of the UN that gives assistance many would have suffered a lot.”

“After four months, the government will give you a one month salary. Can you really live or survive on the salary of one month that comes after four months without? You cannot leave the UN and this is why you can see me. I am still alive.”

Meanwhile Mary Jamba Benjamin says her son left her with two of his children 8 years ago.

She added that looking after the children has become a burden on her.

“I have been taking every time to kill my pain. I have been thinking a lot. Sometimes when I want to see the way out but there is no way, and when I feel I want to do something,” Mary said.

“I don’t get help. My heart doesn’t want to settle down, thinking that my son is still alive, and hoping that God will bring him to me one day.”

ICRC reported that there are over 5,000 cases of disappearances and missing persons in South Sudan.

South Sudan joined the rest of the world and commemorated the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

The event was organized by the International Committee for Red Cross.