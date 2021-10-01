1st October 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | Justice | News | Peace   |   Missing Persons Day: Families with missing persons speak out

Missing Persons Day: Families with missing persons speak out

Author: Stephen Chot | Published: 42 seconds ago

Missing Person

Some families of missing persons have appealed to the government and humanitarian partners to support people with a missing person.

 

One of the people who spoke of their missing persons is a 52-year old man whose wife and two children disappeared in 2008.

Gordon Bithok Bim says he separated with his family in 2008 when he was taken to new Kush for military training.

The ex-soldier stated that since then he never saw his children again.

“We went to the bush in 1984. I found that the Red Cross is the one that can do something. But the government cannot solve your problem, they only tell you to go and fight. There is no solution to our suffering,” Gordon said.

“If you are disabled, no one cares about your salary. If it was not because of the UN that gives assistance many would have suffered a lot.”

“After four months, the government will give you a one month salary. Can you really live or survive on the salary of one month that comes after four months without? You cannot leave the UN and this is why you can see me. I am still alive.”

Meanwhile Mary Jamba Benjamin says her son left her with two of his children 8 years ago.

She added that looking after the children has become a burden on her.

“I have been taking every time to kill my pain. I have been thinking a lot. Sometimes when I want to see the way out but there is no way, and when I feel I want to do something,” Mary said.

“I don’t get help. My heart doesn’t want to settle down, thinking that my son is still alive, and hoping that God will bring him to me one day.”

ICRC reported that there are over 5,000 cases of disappearances and missing persons in South Sudan.

South Sudan joined the rest of the world and commemorated the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

The event was organized by the International Committee for Red Cross.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
4 soldiers die in road accident 1

4 soldiers die in road accident

Published Monday, September 27, 2021

Nimule school fight leaves students injured 2

Nimule school fight leaves students injured

Published Thursday, September 30, 2021

Court finds three Lemon Gaba men guilty of gang-rape, murder charges 3

Court finds three Lemon Gaba men guilty of gang-rape, murder charges

Published Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Renk female protestor is being held for saying ‘Down down Kiir’ 4

Renk female protestor is being held for saying ‘Down down Kiir’

Published Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Lecturer sues security unit, landlord over torture 5

Lecturer sues security unit, landlord over torture

Published Thursday, September 30, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Missing Persons Day: Families with missing persons speak out

Published 42 seconds ago

Jonglei’s peace shall require a bottom-up approach – Aguer

Published 15 mins ago

Meet Mayang, the youngest CEO in S. Sudan

Published 18 mins ago

Mayendit Commissioner survives assassination attempt

Published 52 mins ago

One lane on Juba Bridge to close for 45 days starting October 2

Published 1 hour ago

Number of flood victims in S. Sudan rises to 460,000

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st October 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

Breaking News

One lane on Juba Bridge to close for 45 days starting October 2

Read more...
Share