8th December 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | Humanitarian | News   |   MOH dispatches medical team to investigate Fangak strange disease

MOH dispatches medical team to investigate Fangak strange disease

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 53 seconds ago

One of the schools submerged by floods in Fangak town - credit | Boutros Biel

The Ministry of health has today Wednesday deployed a rapid response medical team to investigate circumstances under which nearly 100 people in Fangak area of Jonglei State died.

Last week, the county commissioner appealed for the intervention of health authorities to investigate the outbreak of the strange disease in the area.

Biel Boutros said the unknown illness has so far claimed the lives of 90 people in the county since October.

The symptoms of the disease include diarrhea, high fever, joint pains, vomiting, body weakness, and loss of appetite.

Responding to the calls, the Director-General of Preventive Health Services at the Ministry of Health, says a team of health professionals has already been organized and has been dispatched to the area.

“One important recommendation is to deploy national response team to Fangak to investigate the reported increased morbidity and mortality in the area,” Dr. Romunu told reporters.

“This was scheduled to have taken place on Saturday. But I think there was a challenge because the airstrip was flooded, so it has been rescheduled with the use of helicopter and I think this will take place on Wednesday.”

According to Dr. Joseph Francis Wamala, a Senior Epidemiologist at the W.H.O, the team will collect samples from the environment and those affected.

“There is actually lack of a full range for all the other basic needs. So these team will have the national response team and they will collect samples from those who are affected,” Dr. Wamala said.

“We will try to determine if there is anything related to an outbreak by assessing those affected including the environment for any other risk that could lead to an outbreak.”

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Lopuke apologizes to gov’t over ‘exam leak’ remarks 1

Lopuke apologizes to gov’t over ‘exam leak’ remarks

Published Thursday, December 2, 2021

Kiir appoints General Gregory as deputy spy chief for external bureau 2

Kiir appoints General Gregory as deputy spy chief for external bureau

Published Thursday, December 2, 2021

Motorists express satisfaction with re-opening of Juba Bridge outbound lane 3

Motorists express satisfaction with re-opening of Juba Bridge outbound lane

Published Thursday, December 2, 2021

Kiir, Machar to decide whether NSS can arrest with or without a warrant 4

Kiir, Machar to decide whether NSS can arrest with or without a warrant

Published Friday, December 3, 2021

Komiru chiefs, elders decry land grabbing in northern part of Juba 5

Komiru chiefs, elders decry land grabbing in northern part of Juba

Published Thursday, December 2, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

MOH dispatches medical team to investigate Fangak strange disease

Published 53 seconds ago

Over 70 health facilities affected by floods across the country

Published 46 mins ago

Flow of goods interrupted in Nimule as importers protest high taxes

Published 57 mins ago

MPs boo Acuei for being vague and informal

Published 2 hours ago

Inmates, prison wardens in Malakal to benefit from new facility

Published 21 hours ago

UN condemns killing of an aid worker in Unity State violence

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th December 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.