MOH dispatches medical team to investigate Fangak strange disease

The Ministry of health has today Wednesday deployed a rapid response medical team to investigate circumstances under which nearly 100 people in Fangak area of Jonglei State died.

Last week, the county commissioner appealed for the intervention of health authorities to investigate the outbreak of the strange disease in the area.

Biel Boutros said the unknown illness has so far claimed the lives of 90 people in the county since October.

The symptoms of the disease include diarrhea, high fever, joint pains, vomiting, body weakness, and loss of appetite.

Responding to the calls, the Director-General of Preventive Health Services at the Ministry of Health, says a team of health professionals has already been organized and has been dispatched to the area.

“One important recommendation is to deploy national response team to Fangak to investigate the reported increased morbidity and mortality in the area,” Dr. Romunu told reporters.

“This was scheduled to have taken place on Saturday. But I think there was a challenge because the airstrip was flooded, so it has been rescheduled with the use of helicopter and I think this will take place on Wednesday.”

According to Dr. Joseph Francis Wamala, a Senior Epidemiologist at the W.H.O, the team will collect samples from the environment and those affected.

“There is actually lack of a full range for all the other basic needs. So these team will have the national response team and they will collect samples from those who are affected,” Dr. Wamala said.

“We will try to determine if there is anything related to an outbreak by assessing those affected including the environment for any other risk that could lead to an outbreak.”

