Moi’s son denies looting S Sudan riches

The son of former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi has denied profiting from the South Sudan civil war.

According to a corruption report conducted by The Sentry, Gideon Moi is one of the profiteers who have looted billions of dollars from South Sudan.

Gideon Moi is a Kenyan politician who has served in the Senate of Kenya, representing Baringo County, since 2013.

The 55-year-old is also the Chairman of the Kenya African National Union, which ruled Kenya for decades.

In February 2014, Gideon formed a company with President Kiir’s daughter Adut, his son-in-law Nardos Ghebeyehu, and his close advisor, Akot Lual Arech, according to The Taking of South Sudan.

Shortly two months after the conflict erupted in Juba in December 2013, Conex Energy Company, a company controlled by Adut, Kiir’s son-in-law Nardos Ghebeyehu and Akot Lual Arech – a close advisor to the president affiliated with the NSS – formed the joint venture Caltec Corporation with South Sudan-registered Lukiza Limited.

Gideon Moi, the report says, has a partial ownership stake in Lukiza.

In response, he rejected the accusations, saying “all those allegations are nothing but pure lies.”

He stated, and I quote:

“I’m not a shareholder of the company and I have never and I am not profiting from the proceeds of war as alleged in the fictitious report,” he told the Kenyan media.

“I’ve neither received any single cent from the government of South Sudan nor am I doing any business with the South Sudan government.”

End quote.

Gideon Moi added that his “lawyers are already in the process of instituting legal proceedings against The Sentry and its authors”.

His father, retired President Moi, was instrumental in mediating the South Sudan peace process when he was president from 1978 to 2002 and has since then maintained close contacts with the South Sudan leaders, including President Kiir.