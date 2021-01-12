12th January 2021
More than 14 Airport Traffic Controllers suspended from JIA

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 4 hours ago

A view from the control tower at Juba International Airport. Courtesy

The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority has suspended more than 14 Air Traffic Controllers following a strike over poor working conditions last year.

According to a letter seen by Eye Radio, fourteen or more air traffic controllers were suspended for three months without pay and other benefits.

The suspension started on December 30, 2020, according to the letter signed by the Chief Executive Director of South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority, Captain Subek John David.

The victims include Simon Sempy, Achuil Maror, Clement Apaya, and 11 others.

During the three months, they are also barred from the premises of their workplace.

“Yes, after some time and they did not change their minds they were suspended, yes, because this department is under another unit,” Kur Kuol, Director of Juba International Airport confirmed.

“Two people are not around; one is in Tharjat and one is in Paloch though they are part of those who are on strike.”

The airport traffic controllers were demanding the renewal of their operation license, provision of air control equipment, and payment of their arrears.

Their strike last December had paralyzed operations at Juba International airport for days.

The defense ministry in response reportedly deployed military officers to take over operations at the airport.

