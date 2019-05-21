More than 20 million USD required to implement TVET program

The education committee at the National Transitional Legislative Assembly has asked the government to set aside over 20 million dollars for implementing the TVET program.

TVET – which stands for Technical and Vocational Education and Training – is reportedly an indispensable vehicle of change that can equip individuals with the skills they need to improve their livelihoods and futures.

According to UNESCO, it is crucial in South Sudan which suffers from high levels of youth unemployment.

South Sudan adopted it before independence, but the education committee says the government has offered it less than 10 million pounds since then.

Ahmed Mohamed Musa is the chairperson of the educational committee at TNLA.

He was speaking to Eye Radio in Juba yesterday after an orientation workshop on governance framework and its importance in the context of South Sudan.

“They do not have equipment, teachers are not there and this is one of the problems that we are facing really. TVET budget is very low the government is not really funding or budgeting the TVET or giving TVET proper allocation.”

He said for TVET to operate fully it will require more than 30 million dollars.