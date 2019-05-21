21st May 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | News   |   More than 20 million USD required to implement TVET program

More than 20 million USD required to implement TVET program

Author: Joankino Francis | Published: 9 hours ago

Members of the Educational committee at TNLA with partners pose for a photo after the workshop of TVET [Photo| Eye Radio | Joakino Francis]

The education committee at the National Transitional Legislative Assembly has asked the government to set aside over 20 million dollars for implementing the TVET program.

TVET – which stands for Technical and Vocational Education and Training – is reportedly an indispensable vehicle of change that can equip individuals with the skills they need to improve their livelihoods and futures.

According to UNESCO, it is crucial in South Sudan which suffers from high levels of youth unemployment.

South Sudan adopted it before independence, but the education committee says the government has offered it less than 10 million pounds since then.

Ahmed Mohamed Musa is the chairperson of the educational committee at TNLA.

He was speaking to Eye Radio in Juba yesterday after an orientation workshop on governance framework and its importance in the context of South Sudan.

“They do not have equipment, teachers are not there and this is one of the problems that we are facing really. TVET budget is very low the government is not really funding or budgeting the TVET or giving TVET proper allocation.”

He said for TVET to operate fully it will require more than 30 million dollars.

Popular Stories
Activist expresses fears on Juba-Beijing Road Deals 1

Activist expresses fears on Juba-Beijing Road Deals

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Transcript: Kiir statement on the occasion of SPLA Day 2019 2

Transcript: Kiir statement on the occasion of SPLA Day 2019

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Heavy rains in Juba leaves many homeless 3

Heavy rains in Juba leaves many homeless

Published Monday, May 20, 2019

Protesters in Ethiopia demand Kiir’s resignation 4

Protesters in Ethiopia demand Kiir’s resignation

Published Friday, May 17, 2019

Gun search begins ahead of SPLA Day 5

Gun search begins ahead of SPLA Day

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Al-Mougif Daily newspaper condemns national security of censorship

Published 4 hours ago

Congolese Institute to build capacity of wildlife officers in Gbudue

Published 5 hours ago

‘We can’t go home’: IDPs respond to Kiir’s call

Published 5 hours ago

South Sudan launches international gateway

Published 5 hours ago

More than 20 million USD required to implement TVET program

Published 9 hours ago

Kiir dismisses & appoints 4 new governors

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st May 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.