More than half of South Sudan up for oil exploration

The government has announced that up to 20,000 kilometer square of potential oil blocks in South Sudan is up for exploration.

The Ministry of Petroleum on Wednesday launched the country’s first oil licensing round.

This is after it identified new exploration blocks and potential hydrocarbon data for interested investors.

According to the government, approximately 90 percent of South Sudan’s oil and gas reserves have not been explored.

The oil licensing round launched in Juba is expected to attract high-quality investors and partners as South Sudan continues to stabilize its security and economy.

In a map seen by Eye Radio, the Ministry of Petroleum declared most parts of the country open for exploration.

The areas viewed to have potential oil and gas are Upper Nile, Jonglei, Warrap, Unity, Northern Bahr el Ghazal states, and Ruweng and Pibor Administrative Areas.

The map also shows parts of Western Bahr el Ghazal, Lakes, Eastern, and Central Equatoria states to be ready for exploration.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter