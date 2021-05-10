Mother, daughters kidnapped in Rumbek East

A mother and her two daughters have been abducted in Akot of Rumbek East County, Lakes State, the payam official has said.

Armed men believed to have come from Aluak-luak abducted the unnamed females while they were farming during Sunday morning hours.

The attackers also made away with the oxen.

“They moved towards Aluak-luak with them. Our security situation is bad. Some bandits are hiding in the woods. They then come out and raid cows and goats at night,” said David Marial, payam administrator.

The incident happened in the same area where two lactating mothers were shot dead in April.

Marial argues there is a need for comprehensive disarmament to restore stability in the area.

“Last time the same attackers killed two lactating mothers. This vicious cycle is not ending we need peace. We are appealing to the government to collect guns from civilians,” he added.

Abduction crimes are punishable by law.

According to the South Sudan Penal Code Act 2008, whoever kidnaps or abducts any person so that such person may be murdered or put in danger of being murdered, commits an offense, and upon conviction, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding fourteen years.

