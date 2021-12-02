2nd December 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Motorists express satisfaction with re-opening of Juba Bridge outbound lane

Motorists express satisfaction with re-opening of Juba Bridge outbound lane

Authors: Alhadi Hawari | Lou Nelson | Published: 59 seconds ago

Simon Mijok Majak, the minister of roads and bridges, speaking at the reopening ceremony of the lane on Thursday Dec. 2 2021 - Credit | Lou Nelson/Eye Radio

Motorists have expressed happiness after the reopening of the outbound lane of the Juba-Bridge.

The lane was closed for repair exactly two months ago, slowing down traffic – with motorists waiting for hours before crossing over to either side of the river.

The rehabilitation came after engineers complained that the bridge was soon going to collapse if the authorities did not close it.

One of motorists who spoke to Eye Radio on behalf of motorists says he welcomed the reopening of the outbound lane of the Juba-Bridge.

“I am so happy about this step especially our congratulations goes to President Salva Kiir Mayardit and we wish him to continue like this so that our people can see the development that we need in this country,” said one of the unnamed motorists.

“Someone who is doing this kind of work, we must thank him and let God add him more years come.

“Our thanks go to Eye Radio because Eye Radio become the reason for our blessing in this country and am calling all South Sudanese to listen to Eye Radio for good news and thanks to you and congratulations.”

Speaking at the reopening ceremony of the lane, the minister of roads and bridges – Simon Mijok Majak – said the traffic will now go normally re-opening the outbound lane.

“Today, the second of December we have re-opened the outbound lane which was under maintenance,” said Simon Mijok Majak.

“I strongly believe that God is with the people of South Sudan because this bridge was on the verge of collapse especially at the same time the temporary bridge which is used to construct the new freedom was also washed.

“We took the necessary measure and embark the maintenance, from today the traffic will go normally and my last words are to ask the people of South Sudan to own this bridge. I am calling on the sense of ownership and responsibility, when you’re using this bridge, please remember this is our archive.”

The Juba Bridge was constructed in 1972 and it underwent some repairs in 2008.

It stands as the only bridge across the Nile in all of South Sudan, at least until the completion of the Freedom Bridge.

Generally, the bridge is a lifeline as it connects South Sudan to the East African region where most imports come.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Veteran SPLA general, Michael Chot dies at Juba IDP camp 1

Veteran SPLA general, Michael Chot dies at Juba IDP camp

Published Thursday, November 25, 2021

Two shot dead at Baraka, Juba – witness 2

Two shot dead at Baraka, Juba – witness

Published Thursday, November 25, 2021

NAS threatens to boycott peace talks over unclear agenda 3

NAS threatens to boycott peace talks over unclear agenda

Published Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Kiir says unified forces to graduate without guns 4

Kiir says unified forces to graduate without guns

Published Monday, November 29, 2021

Raja County civil servants receive salaries from wrong state 5

Raja County civil servants receive salaries from wrong state

Published Sunday, November 28, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Motorists express satisfaction with re-opening of Juba Bridge outbound lane

Published 59 seconds ago

Lopuke apologizes to gov’t over ‘exam leak’ remarks

Published 2 hours ago

Komiru chiefs, elders decry land grabbing in northern part of Juba

Published 3 hours ago

Kiir appoints General Gregory as deputy spy chief for external bureau

Published 3 hours ago

Aid agencies resume operations in Pibor

Published 4 hours ago

VP Nyandeng says S Sudanese leaders have failed the youth

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd December 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.