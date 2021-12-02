Motorists express satisfaction with re-opening of Juba Bridge outbound lane

Motorists have expressed happiness after the reopening of the outbound lane of the Juba-Bridge.

The lane was closed for repair exactly two months ago, slowing down traffic – with motorists waiting for hours before crossing over to either side of the river.

The rehabilitation came after engineers complained that the bridge was soon going to collapse if the authorities did not close it.

One of motorists who spoke to Eye Radio on behalf of motorists says he welcomed the reopening of the outbound lane of the Juba-Bridge.

“I am so happy about this step especially our congratulations goes to President Salva Kiir Mayardit and we wish him to continue like this so that our people can see the development that we need in this country,” said one of the unnamed motorists.

“Someone who is doing this kind of work, we must thank him and let God add him more years come.

“Our thanks go to Eye Radio because Eye Radio become the reason for our blessing in this country and am calling all South Sudanese to listen to Eye Radio for good news and thanks to you and congratulations.”

Speaking at the reopening ceremony of the lane, the minister of roads and bridges – Simon Mijok Majak – said the traffic will now go normally re-opening the outbound lane.

“Today, the second of December we have re-opened the outbound lane which was under maintenance,” said Simon Mijok Majak.

“I strongly believe that God is with the people of South Sudan because this bridge was on the verge of collapse especially at the same time the temporary bridge which is used to construct the new freedom was also washed.

“We took the necessary measure and embark the maintenance, from today the traffic will go normally and my last words are to ask the people of South Sudan to own this bridge. I am calling on the sense of ownership and responsibility, when you’re using this bridge, please remember this is our archive.”

The Juba Bridge was constructed in 1972 and it underwent some repairs in 2008.

It stands as the only bridge across the Nile in all of South Sudan, at least until the completion of the Freedom Bridge.

Generally, the bridge is a lifeline as it connects South Sudan to the East African region where most imports come.