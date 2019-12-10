10th December 2019
MP calls for auditing of parliament after speaker’s resignation

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 1 min ago

The current parliament building in Juba | Credit | Eye Radio

A member of parliament has called for auditing of the parliament for alleged mismanagement after the Speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly stepped down.

The Right Honorable Anthony Lino Makana stepped down on Sunday amidst mismanagement allegations and calls for resignation.

Last month, some members of parliament outlined 12 reasons for the Speaker to resign, saying he had among other things, failed to properly manage the august house.

They accused him of failing to present the Auditor General’s and the anti-corruption reports to the parliament, and failing to renovate the parliament building.

The MPs also said Hon. Makana prevented summons of ministers and reported to security agents MPs during this year’s budget discussions.

The SPLM parliamentary caucus had given Makana 72 hours to resign, or face impeachment but he had held on until Sunday when he resigned in a meeting chaired by President Salva Kiir.

Reacting to Makana’s resignation, MP Mabor Dharuai Teny, who represents Western Lakes in the TNLA, said the legislators are now waiting for the new speaker to assume office before pressing for measures to ‘clean’ the house.

“There are items on the table, agenda number one is investigation within the parliament, and then the parliament should be audited,” Dharuai told Eye Radio on Monday.

Meanwhile the Equatoria Parliamentary Caucus reportedly met in Juba on Monday  to nominate three candidates-one of whom would be appointed to replace Makana.

10th December 2019

