MP demands answers on university shooting

A lawmaker is demanding answers from the ministries of higher education and interior regarding the recent insecurity incident at the University of Juba.

On Monday, a female student was rushed to hospital after she was shot by an armed man at the hostel.

Mary Agau is a fourth-year student of Social and Economic Studies at the University of Juba.

According to a representative of students of the university, the man shot her in the stomach and leg after an exchange of words.

The attacker escaped despite presence of security around the university.

“If you look carefully, the University of Juba is in the middle of the city. How could a gunman get into the hostel, shoot and go back?” Asked Hon. Nyayang Johnson, Bieh State representative at the TNLA, during a sitting on Wednesday.

The university is adjacent to the police headquarters at Buluk.

Besides, ‘blue tent’ police personnel are stationed at the University roundabout on May Road.

“What type of protection is government giving our students,” Hon. Nyayang continued, “because it is not possible that unknown gunmen could enter the university, especially the girls’ hostel to attack them and there is no any action we have heard from the minister of higher education and the minister of interior.”

According the Transitional Constitution of the Republic of South Sudan 2011, police is charged with prevention of crimes and protection of the civilians and their properties.