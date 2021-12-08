8th December 2021
MPs boo Acuei for being vague and informal

Authors: Ayuen Panchol | Yar Ajak | Okot Emmanuel | Published: 6 mins ago

Elizabeth Acuei, health minister, addresses MPs in Juba on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 | Credit | Kitab Unango/City Review

The Minister of Health was on Tuesday booed by members of parliament for being so informal during a presentation at the august house.

Among other cabinet ministers and heads of government institutions, Elizabeth Acuei appeared before the lawmakers to explain why people affected by the flash floods are still suffering.

In her presentation, Acuei was vague, especially when she was unable to describe – with clarity – some of the challenges facing her docket.

She also referred to honorable members of parliament by their names, by omitting the honorific ‘honorable”.

At some point, she referred to female lawmakers as ladies, a blatant violation of rules and traditions of the parliament.

“There was a question raised earlier by honorable lady there,” Acuei said in one of the dramatic episodes, triggering laughter among the parliamentarians.

In her defense, Elizabeth Acuei said she was new to parliamentary sittings.

“I’m so sorry. I’m humbly sorry. This is new to me. And this is the first time for me to be [here],” Acuei told the MPs.

When contacted by Eye Radio, the designate chairperson for the information committee at the transitional parliament, suggested that there was a need for new members of the executive to undergo an induction session.

Hon. Paul Yoane said: “It is noted and it will be actually presented to the relevant authorities so that such induction courses are conducted either to some of the members of the executive who are new, as well as some members of parliament that are new.”

Meanwhile, the MPs disqualified reports of the ministers of humanitarian affairs and health for inaccurate and incomprehensive.

In their presentations, the Peter Mayen and Elizabeth Acuei were expected to give accurate and updated data on all areas affected by the floods in the country.

“The report is also not inclusive of other areas. There are areas around the country that did not appear. These include Western and Eastern Equatoria states, and administrative areas of Ruweng and Pibor,” said Hon. Nathaniel Oyet, first deputy speaker.

They were also required to explain on the government’s efforts exerted so far to intervene into the situation.

“The ministers are, therefore, directed to go back and improve the reports to ensure they are comprehensive and adequate – presenting the profile of flood disaster in the country,” Hon. Oyet added.



