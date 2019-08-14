Mps suggest presidential jet purchase

The parliamentary committee on finance and economic planning has recommended purchase of a presidential jet.

Since the declaration of independence 8 years ago, President Salva Kiir has been flying with commercial flights “whose security cannot be guarantee”.

These are regional airlines, notably Kenya Airways or KQ and Rwandair.

The chairman for the committee Honorable David Nailo, raised a motion during a sitting this morning – saying continued use of commercial planes by the President is risky.

He suggested that the parliament approve purchase of a small jet, probably an eight-seater.

“Notwithstanding the decorum of our top diplomats, the committee of finance and economic planning strongly recommends for the immediate purchase of an eight-seater jet for our president,” said Hon. Nailo.

A presidential jet reportedly costs between $50m and $600m, depending on the manufacturer, quality and size.

Five years ago the Office of the President says it was still not in a position to purchase a Presidential jet to facilitate international and local travels of the President.

It said the cost of one jet is more than 50 million U.S dollars, which cannot currently be removed from the country’s budget.

However, according to the ministry of petroleum, South Sudan produces 175,000 barrels per day.

At the current oil prices, the government gets $5.5 million per day or more than $165 million per month.