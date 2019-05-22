22nd May 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Sports   |   Munuki FC Juba in search of new coach before commencement of 2020 Juba local league

Munuki FC Juba in search of new coach before commencement of 2020 Juba local league

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 4 hours ago

The Snakes finished 6th with 32 points in the 2019 Juba Local League and have lined up 3 names proposed for the position.

South Sudan’ U-23 National Team head coach Simon Dak James is among those proposed according to reliable sources at the club.

It’s also rumored that coach Simon Dak James is the favorite to be given the head coach job at the Munuki based club.

Coach Simon Dak James is currently on his season ending holidays in Egypt and upon his return will be named the coach.

The other two include Mohamed Adam who was the head coach of Gudele and later with Salaam FC of Wau. Nicole Stephen the former Gudele Coach is also on the list.

The new club coach is expected to be named on June 12th before the transfer window opens on 15th June for business.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Transcript: Kiir statement on the occasion of SPLA Day 2019 1

Transcript: Kiir statement on the occasion of SPLA Day 2019

Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Heavy rains in Juba leaves many homeless 2

Heavy rains in Juba leaves many homeless

Published Monday, May 20, 2019

Kiir dismisses & appoints 4 new governors 3

Kiir dismisses & appoints 4 new governors

Published Monday, May 20, 2019

Protesters in Ethiopia demand Kiir’s resignation 4

Protesters in Ethiopia demand Kiir’s resignation

Published Friday, May 17, 2019

Hotel stops offering meals to peace delegates 5

Hotel stops offering meals to peace delegates

Published Friday, May 17, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Analyst criticizes legislature for not playing its role

Published 7 mins ago

Violent activities by youth will not be tolerated: Kiir

Published 22 mins ago

IDPs in Juba Complain of harassment by soldiers

Published 33 mins ago

Celebrations for SPLA Day scheduled for tomorrow at Bilpham

Published 57 mins ago

Munuki FC Juba in search of new coach before commencement of 2020 Juba local league

Published 4 hours ago

Al-Mougif Daily newspaper condemns national security of censorship

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd May 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.