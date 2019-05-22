Munuki FC Juba in search of new coach before commencement of 2020 Juba local league

The Snakes finished 6th with 32 points in the 2019 Juba Local League and have lined up 3 names proposed for the position.

South Sudan’ U-23 National Team head coach Simon Dak James is among those proposed according to reliable sources at the club.

It’s also rumored that coach Simon Dak James is the favorite to be given the head coach job at the Munuki based club.

Coach Simon Dak James is currently on his season ending holidays in Egypt and upon his return will be named the coach.

The other two include Mohamed Adam who was the head coach of Gudele and later with Salaam FC of Wau. Nicole Stephen the former Gudele Coach is also on the list.

The new club coach is expected to be named on June 12th before the transfer window opens on 15th June for business.