Museveni closes down schools, suspends gatherings as Coronavirus cases rise

The government of Uganda has closed down schools and suspended political, religious and cultural gatherings for 42 days to help contain the spread of coronavirus.

It also banned public transport between districts, starting this Thursday to allow students who are still in school return home.

“Public and cultural gathering or conferences – except for the sitting of the cabinet, the legislature and the judiciary – are hereby suspended for 42 days. We are talking about the 42 days for scientific reasons,” President Yoweri Museveni said in a televised speech on Sunday.

He made the announcement just hours after the ministry of health report indicated that Uganda had registered 1,259 new virus cases with nine more deaths.

The new cases, which is the highest figure in Uganda since the outbreak was confirmed in March last year, saw a spike in Uganda’s tally to 52,935 on Sunday as health officials fear for the worst in this second wave.

The president also ordered for the vaccination of all teachers before school resumes in 42 days.

According to Museveni, the surge in number of cases is due to poor compliance by the population and failure to follow government guidance.

“All the school is to close from tomorrow 8AM, all teachers are to fully get vaccinated before they are accepted in schools,” he stated.

Museveni says school have become an epicenter for the virus and hence the need to close them to avoid the continued spread of the virus.

He noted that a total of 948 cases have been reported in 43 schools in 22 districts with Kampala, Gulu, Masaka and Oyam constituting 61% of the reported cases in schools and higher learning institutions.

The president has reiterated his call for everyone to follow the set SOPs if Uganda is to defeat COVID19.

