Museveni extends lockdown

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 4 hours ago

Yoweri Museveni, President of Uganda | File photo

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has extended the anti-coronavirus lockdown by three more weeks – from April 15 until May 5.

All measures that have been in place to deal with the spread of the deadly virus will also remain in force during the period of extension.

This comes barely a week after the World Health Organization warned countries against rushing to lift lockdowns.

The WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said last week that lifting of the restrictions prematurely could lead to a resurgence which would be deadly.

“We are doing this in order to give ourselves more time to study the situation for a longer period,” says President Museveni in his televised address on Tuesday.

He added that there is the possibility of existence of asymptomatic individuals (one who does not show signs), calling them “silent carriers” that can infect others for at least 34 days.

He stated that health officials are tracing 18,000 travelers who entered the country through Entebbe International Airport between March 7 and March 22.

The President says that out of 5,664 persons tested in Uganda, 54 have been found to be positive.

So far eight patients have recovered in Uganda.

