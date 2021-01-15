15th January 2021
Museveni leads in early results – Electoral Commission

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 4 hours ago

Yoweri Museveni, President of Uganda | File photo

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has taken a significant early lead in the presidential race, the Electoral Commission of Uganda has said.

This is according to preliminary results released by the electoral commission on Friday morning.

Mr. Museveni leads with 63.92% while his strongest challenger Robert Kyagulanyi or Bobi Wine follows with 28.36% from the 29.4% of the total number of votes counted so far.

There are over 18 million registered voters with 34,684 polling stations.

The Electoral Commission says in its third update that it received over 10,212 results representing 29.44 percent of total polling stations.

Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama read out the preliminary update at the Kyambogo national tallying center.

The electoral commission says it will provide the next update at 2 pm.

Bobi Wine has alleged there was widespread fraud and violence during Thursday’s poll but gave no details of his accusations.

Uganda’s government has described the election as peaceful.

15th January 2021

