Museveni officially invites Machar to Kampala retreat, says FVP office

First Vice President Dr Riek Machar has been invited by Ugandan’s President to participate in a peace retreat which is expected to take place this week, Machar’s office has said on Tuesday.



The slated Uganda’s meeting will bring together President Salva Kiir, Dr Machar and the four Vice Presidents for the various clusters to discuss and evaluate the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

The leaders are expected to chatter way forward on the hindrances to the peace implementation.

According to observers, most provisions of the agreement remained unimplemented, including the graduation of the unified forces and the economic reforms.

Others are the formation of a hybrid court to try perpetrators of atrocities in the civil war, the drafting of the country’s permanent constitution and approval of security laws.

Puok Bok, the spokesperson in office of the First Vice President, told Eye Radio the Kampala retreat aims to discuss these outstanding issues.

“We have received an invitation from one of the grantors, which is Uganda, to be part of the retreat in Uganda the first week of March,” Bok told Eye Radio.

“The agenda is the evaluation of the implementation of the peace agreement and on how to develop way forwards on the outstanding issues on the agreement.”

Puok Bok was speaking to Eye Radio this morning via phone in Juba.

