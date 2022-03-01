1st March 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Museveni officially invites Machar to Kampala retreat, says FVP office

Museveni officially invites Machar to Kampala retreat, says FVP office

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar arrives at Uganda's State House, Entebbe July 7, 2018. Credit| AFP

First Vice President Dr Riek Machar has been invited by Ugandan’s President to participate in a peace retreat which is expected to take place this week, Machar’s office has said on Tuesday.

The slated Uganda’s meeting will bring together President Salva Kiir, Dr Machar and the four Vice Presidents for the various clusters to discuss and evaluate the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

The leaders are expected to chatter way forward on the hindrances to the peace implementation.

According to observers, most provisions of the agreement remained unimplemented, including the graduation of the unified forces and the economic reforms.

Others are the formation of a hybrid court to try perpetrators of atrocities in the civil war, the drafting of the country’s permanent constitution and approval of security laws.

Puok Bok, the spokesperson in office of the First Vice President, told Eye Radio the Kampala retreat aims to discuss these outstanding issues.

“We have received an invitation from one of the grantors, which is Uganda, to be part of the retreat in Uganda the first week of March,” Bok told Eye Radio.

“The agenda is the evaluation of the implementation of the peace agreement and on how to develop way forwards on the outstanding issues on the agreement.”

Puok Bok was speaking to Eye Radio this morning via phone in Juba.

Popular Stories
Leave Equatoria voluntarily or face action, Jonglei herders told 1

Leave Equatoria voluntarily or face action, Jonglei herders told

Published Monday, February 28, 2022

Petroleum Ministry, Oil companies reach a deal on unified HR Policy 2

Petroleum Ministry, Oil companies reach a deal on unified HR Policy

Published Wednesday, February 23, 2022

I can’t go outside and shout ‘SPLM-IO VIVA’, says SPLM-IO spokesperson 3

I can’t go outside and shout ‘SPLM-IO VIVA’, says SPLM-IO spokesperson

Published Thursday, February 24, 2022

Youth are heavily armed more than gov’t, Pibor Administrator says 4

Youth are heavily armed more than gov’t, Pibor Administrator says

Published Thursday, February 24, 2022

Over 20 cattle keepers killed in Magwi allegedly by NAS 5

Over 20 cattle keepers killed in Magwi allegedly by NAS

Published Monday, February 28, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Museveni officially invites Machar to Kampala retreat, says FVP office

Published 4 hours ago

UN peacekeeper shot and wounded in Jonglei state

Published 4 hours ago

Environmentalist suggests relocation of people around oil fields over pollution

Published 7 hours ago

SPLM-IO rejects Kiir’s claims that Machar’s forces are all senior officers

Published 9 hours ago

Gov’t vows to protect Migrant workers from exploitation

Published 9 hours ago

Governor Lobong condemns attack on cattle camp in Magwi County

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st March 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.