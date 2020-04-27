27th April 2020
Mvolo cattle raid death toll rises to 10

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 9 hours ago

Gen. Elia Faustino [2nd right] and officials from Western Equatoria State visit the site of the clashes where 10 people died in Mvolo on Apirl 25, 2020. PHOTO: Elia Faustino/Facbook

The number of people killed days ago in a cattle-related incident in Western Equatoria state has increased to ten.

On Thursday, nine people were reported to have died from the clashes between herders in Mvolo County.

Four others were hospitalized.

But an official says a 34-year-old man who was admitted at the hospital has also died, raising the death toll.

The incident which occurred at around 3 AM was allegedly perpetrated by armed youth from Yirol in Lakes state.

They reportedly raided a cattle camp near Mvolo County headquarters.

According to the former Deputy Governor of the defunct Amadi State, the situation is still tense has several cattle have not been recovered.

“We are visiting again the area where the cattle were looted and about 10 people were killed in that cattle camp,” Manasseh Dobuyi told Eye Radio from Mvolo.

He added that the tenth person is “Simon Dobuyi and we buried him yesterday [Sunday].”

Over the past years, the area has experienced cattle related incidents involving herders from Lakes and Central Equatoria States.



