30th November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | Peace | States   |   NAS threatens to boycott peace talks over unclear agenda

NAS threatens to boycott peace talks over unclear agenda

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 2 mins ago

Thomas Cirilo

NAS said they will no longer participate in the Rome peace talks unless Juba sets out a clear agenda for the negotiations.

This is in response to President Salva Kiir’s yesterday announcement for resumption of talks with SSSOMA, without pre-conditions.

Kiir’s latest peace gesture comes nearly three months after he indefinitely suspended the peace process following the August 16 attack along Juba-Nimule highway which claimed lives of two catholic nuns.

He had blamed the attack on holdout groups – particularly NAS – saying it violated the cessation of hostilities agreement it signed with the government early last year – an allegation NAS denied.

The Spokesperson of NAS, Samuel Suba, says they will be ready for talks after their previous demands are clearly spelt out in the agenda for the talks.

“This is what we have been saying that for us we are ready for talks, but what kind of talks is our interest. It is not just about talking for picnic,” said Suba Samuel.

“Talks is about discussing fundamental issues that will bring peace that is what we mean by talks.

“We have an agenda before the peace talks collapsed and there are outstanding issues that are not resolved. When those issues are resolved then it will pave way for serious talks.”

The peace process has dragged on since May this year when NAS first boycotted the Rome talks after it accused government forces of attacking their positions in Central Equatoria State.

In July this year, the group also rejected talks with the government, accusing Juba of targeting its leaders in the neighboring Uganda following the killing of General Abraham Wani in Kampala.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Makuei, Angelina differ over graduation of unified forces 1

Makuei, Angelina differ over graduation of unified forces

Published Wednesday, November 24, 2021

NRA blocks 10 bank accounts over alleged tax evasion 2

NRA blocks 10 bank accounts over alleged tax evasion

Published Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Veteran SPLA general, Michael Chot dies at Juba IDP camp 3

Veteran SPLA general, Michael Chot dies at Juba IDP camp

Published Thursday, November 25, 2021

Too many commanders-in-chief in S Sudan, a governor expresses worry 4

Too many commanders-in-chief in S Sudan, a governor expresses worry

Published Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Two shot dead at Baraka, Juba – witness 5

Two shot dead at Baraka, Juba – witness

Published Thursday, November 25, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

NAS threatens to boycott peace talks over unclear agenda

Published 2 mins ago

SPLA-IO senior officers sentenced for torturing civilian

Published 47 mins ago

Suspect arrested over the killing of 8 people in Tonj

Published 58 mins ago

Gov’t urged to establish lab for testing imported goods

Published 2 hours ago

5th Governors’ Forum resolutions and recommendations

Published 3 hours ago

Kiir warns governors against interfering with non-oil revenue collection

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.