National dialogue endorses federalism, establishment of more states

The national dialogue conference has endorsed a federal system of governance with a return to more than 32 states.

This was during the deliberations on the final resolutions today [Monday] where several resolutions were announced.

The delegates adopted a federal structure of governance consisting of federal and state levels of government.

It resolved that state governments shall have administrative and political autonomy from the federal government.

Abraham Awolich who is a member of the National Dialogue steering committee, read out the resolutions of the conference.

“The South Sudan National Dialogue Conference resolves to adopt a two-tiered federal structure of governance consisting of federal and state levels of government, and to adopt a mixed federal system,” said Abraham Awolich.

“The Conference further resolved that state governments shall have administrative and political autonomy from the federal government, have the same corresponding branches of government as federal government namely, the executive, legislative and judicial structures, have the competence to create local government structures with the approval of the Senate in a manner consistent with the Local Government Act, 2009.”

During deliberations on Monday, the conference stated that the establishment of more states will be based on the certain criteria.

“The Conference endorsed the establishment of 32 plus states based on the following criteria; population, territoriality, economic viability, and, skilled personnel.” Abraham Awolich added.

The conference also adopted a presidential system with two vice presidents, however, the president will be limited to two terms, each with five years.

The conference resolved that national capital shall be relocated to Ramcel in Lakes state.

The delegates agreed that issues of national security and the economy shall be exercised by the federal government.

Mr. Awolich said the resolutions of the dialogue will be submitted to the government for implementation.

President Salva Kiir is expected to close the conference on Tuesday.

According to the co-chair of the National Dialogue, the initiative was constituted to achieve the end of political and communal violence in the country, resolve how to properly transform the military.

It’s supposed to redefine and re-establish stronger national unity, restructure the state, renew social contract between the citizens and their government, develop a framework for managing diversity and develop a mechanism for allocating and sharing resources.

The conference is also expected to settle social disputes and sources of conflict (cattle raiding, child abduction, communal violence, cattle and human migration).

The national dialogue is to set a stage for an integrated and inclusive national development strategy, agree on steps and guarantees to ensure safe, free, fair and peaceful elections and post transition.

It’s also expected to agree on a strategy to return internally displaced persons and refugees to their homes and develop a long-term framework for national peace, healing and reconciliation.