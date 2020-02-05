5th February 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | Sports   |   National football tournament to kick off on 20 Feb

National football tournament to kick off on 20 Feb

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 4 hours ago

Amarat FC celebrate after scoring a goal in the past | Credit | Kelly Abale

The 2019/2020 South Sudan Cup is slotted to kick off on 20 February 2020, according to a meeting held by the organizing committee on Tuesday.

The tournament brings together champions from the 16 local associations affiliated to the national federation (SSFA).

But this year, the South Sudan Cup will comprise 22 teams from within the country, and six other teams from sub-associations.

Associations such as Nimule, Maridi, Mundri and others will this year forward teams for the SSD cup.

The teams will be drawn in four groups, with Group A games hosted in Juba, Group B in Aweil, Group C in Renk and Group D in Yambio.

Some of the teams taking part in this year’ South Sudan Cup include Salaam FC Wau.

Group A comprises six teams, namely: Rabita FC (Juba), Malakia FC (Torit), Salaam FC (Bor), Nile City (Yei), Nile Eagle (Nimule) and a team from Terekeka

Group B comprises nine teams, including Aweil United (Aweil), Al Hilal FC (Wau), Tiger FC (Kuajok), Al Shabiba FC (Raja), Al Merriekh FC Al Gadasia FC (Renk), Al Gadisha Al Tahrir FC (Malute), and Al- Merriekh FC (Bantue).

The finally group is group D, comprising three teams: Nile City FC (Yambio), Nassir FC (Mundri) and Tiger FC (Maridi).

The opening ceremony of this year tournament will be kicked off in Aweil and the finals played in Juba.

The winner of the national South Sudan Cup shall represent South Sudan in the CAF confederation cup.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Prof. Lo Liyong urges Kiir to return the country to 10 states 1

Prof. Lo Liyong urges Kiir to return the country to 10 states

Published Friday, January 31, 2020

Dr. Machar’s ‘make or break’ visit to Juba 2

Dr. Machar’s ‘make or break’ visit to Juba

Published Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Machar won’t return to Juba this week 3

Machar won’t return to Juba this week

Published Tuesday, February 4, 2020

U.S names new special envoy for South Sudan 4

U.S names new special envoy for South Sudan

Published Friday, January 31, 2020

Lukak, Makiir distance themselves from unusual promotions 5

Lukak, Makiir distance themselves from unusual promotions

Published 6 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Buma youth leader jailed over job letters

Published 1 hour ago

Civil society concerned about 22 Feb deadline

Published 2 hours ago

Governors reject the Mabuza proposal

Published 2 hours ago

National football tournament to kick off on 20 Feb

Published 4 hours ago

Lukak, Makiir distance themselves from unusual promotions

Published 6 hours ago

Lakes MPs push for forceful disarmament after latest clashes

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th February 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.