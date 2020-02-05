National football tournament to kick off on 20 Feb

The 2019/2020 South Sudan Cup is slotted to kick off on 20 February 2020, according to a meeting held by the organizing committee on Tuesday.

The tournament brings together champions from the 16 local associations affiliated to the national federation (SSFA).

But this year, the South Sudan Cup will comprise 22 teams from within the country, and six other teams from sub-associations.

Associations such as Nimule, Maridi, Mundri and others will this year forward teams for the SSD cup.

The teams will be drawn in four groups, with Group A games hosted in Juba, Group B in Aweil, Group C in Renk and Group D in Yambio.

Some of the teams taking part in this year’ South Sudan Cup include Salaam FC Wau.

Group A comprises six teams, namely: Rabita FC (Juba), Malakia FC (Torit), Salaam FC (Bor), Nile City (Yei), Nile Eagle (Nimule) and a team from Terekeka

Group B comprises nine teams, including Aweil United (Aweil), Al Hilal FC (Wau), Tiger FC (Kuajok), Al Shabiba FC (Raja), Al Merriekh FC Al Gadasia FC (Renk), Al Gadisha Al Tahrir FC (Malute), and Al- Merriekh FC (Bantue).

The finally group is group D, comprising three teams: Nile City FC (Yambio), Nassir FC (Mundri) and Tiger FC (Maridi).

The opening ceremony of this year tournament will be kicked off in Aweil and the finals played in Juba.

The winner of the national South Sudan Cup shall represent South Sudan in the CAF confederation cup.