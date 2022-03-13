National parliament lays out strategy to hold executive accountable

The Speaker of the National Parliament, Jemma Nunu Kumba has ascended to a new plan to strengthen the parliamentary role to hold executives accountable.

Parliament by law is mandated to represent the electorates, make laws and oversee the executives through motions, hearings and inquiries.

The Strategic Plan 2021 – 2023 is expected to strengthen the efficiency of law making capacity of the Transitional National Legislature.

The new document defines the goal and objectives that will guide the MPs and supporting staff in discharging their mandate and functions as enshrined in the amended constitution.

It will also reinforce administrative capacity, the oversight and accountability capacity of the assembly over the executive through the parliamentary committees.

Speaking after she signed the new document in Juba Friday, Right. Honorable Jemma Nunu Kumba said “This initiative is an indication of our seriousness as the leadership of the parliament and the members that we have a responsibility at this critical time of our transition from war to peace and to build the nation and restore peace and stability in our country.”

In December 2021, the law makers discovered that the legislative arm was unable to provide effective functioning of the government.

This was attributed to inadequate resources – both financial and human resources to effectively discharge duties.

Additionally, the limited engagement of the citizens in matters of the parliamentary work were also among the issues affecting the legislative arm of the government.

The new document now mandates the MPs to identify outstanding critical legislations stipulated in the peace agreement, pass it, and promote good governance.

They are also to enhance the rule of law and prepare the country for a democratic transition.

“It is for this reason that we thought it was important for us to sit and come out with clear vision of what we want to see or how we want to see our country and what we need to do during the remaining transitional period,” she added.

The national parliament was reconstituted in August 2021 to represent the constituencies of South Sudan and embrace peace with a focus on post war reforms.