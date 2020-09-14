National soccer team resumes training

14th September 2020
Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 4 hours ago

Bright Stars resume training at Buluk training centre in the capital, Juba.

The national team, Bright Stars kicked off their preparation for their upcoming encounter with Uganda on Sunday at the Buluk training centre in the capital, Juba.

Last week, the National Taskforce on COVID-19 permitted the partial resumption of football activities in the country.

Under the watchful eyes of coach Ashu Cyprian Besong, the team embarked on their fitness levels and pace -despite the heavy morning downpour.

The Bright Stars will battle the Cranes in November 2020 in the African Cup of Nation qualifier match.

Speaking at the resumption of training, the vice president of the South Sudan Football Association, Venasio Amum urged the players “to take the training seriously they have got a chance at representing the nation at the highest level.”

“I am happy that you people have started the training…you are carrying the burden of the nation on your shoulders,” said Coach Amum.

He also called on locally-based players to exercise more to improve on their fitness after being dormant for the last six month.

“Work hard to improve your fitness levels,” Coach Amum stressed.

The first training session was also attended by Secretary-General of SSFA, Anthony John.

Others in attendance were the President of Unity State Football Association, Phillip Moon, and the chairperson of the National Team Committee, Joseph Louis.

The Bright Stars will also take on Cameroon national team in a friendly match on the 10th of October before the AFCON qualifier with Uganda on the 9th and 17th of November.

