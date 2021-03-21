22nd March 2021
NBS bans some alcoholic drinks

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: Sunday, March 21, 2021

The National Bureau of Standards (NBS) has banned sale of any 100-milliliter gins and spirits.

These include London, Star, Number One, Chief and Royal gins.

The department of quality assurance and inspection says the government institution based its decision on health effects of the drinks.

Jacob Matiop was speaking to Eye Radio….

“Any person found selling it will be punished according the laws of South Sudan,” Jacob Matiop told Eye Radio.

“We warn the consumers to adhere to guidelines of National Bureau of Standard because these spirits are sometime dangerous to health of consumers.”

In 2014, bureau of standard warned the public against buying goods that have not been tested from their laboratory in Juba.

It said the public must be cautious when buying goods that are not labelled with expiration dates.

