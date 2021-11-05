5th November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   NBS police investigating 100 soldiers accused of looting UN assets

NBS police investigating 100 soldiers accused of looting UN assets

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

Captain Guot Akol, the spokesperson of the police in NBS - courtesy

Police in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State are investigating more than 100 soldiers accused of looting UNISFA assets in Gok Machar of Aweil North County.

This is according to the spokesperson of the police in the state, Captain Guot Akol.

In August, residents of Aweil North and Aweil East counties led protests, demanding removal of UN troops and closure of the Kiir Adem and War Abar team sites.

The local community of Aweil North County demanded in writing the complete withdrawal of the Joint Border Verification Monitoring Mechanism from Sector Headquarters in Gok Machar.

These came after they accused UNISFA of “biased patrolling” at the border and colluding with Sudanese authorities “to annex part of their territory.”

During the protests, some government soldiers and members of the community stormed UNISFA facilities and made away with beds, mattresses, chairs, and cement among others.

“The people that are arrested so far are from organized forces found to have hands on the looting. There are four platoons which means two platoons from the police and two from the SSPDF but the all process is being conducted by the police,” Captain Guot told Eye Radio via phone from Aweil town on Friday.

“The four platoons are beyond sixty from each side. First of all, it was destruction and for example they looted mattresses, cement and cocking materials and so on and belonged to the organization.”

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Five plane crash victims ‘burn beyond recognition’ 1

Five plane crash victims ‘burn beyond recognition’

Published Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Why S Sudan will produce incompetent doctors, lawyers 2

Why S Sudan will produce incompetent doctors, lawyers

Published Monday, November 1, 2021

Plane crashes: Kiir asked to fire Biar, Subek, Kuol 3

Plane crashes: Kiir asked to fire Biar, Subek, Kuol

Published Wednesday, November 3, 2021

How dirty money from S Sudan is invested in Kenya, report 4

How dirty money from S Sudan is invested in Kenya, report

Published Thursday, November 4, 2021

Guinea strongman Doumbouya retires 1,000 soldiers 5

Guinea strongman Doumbouya retires 1,000 soldiers

Published Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

NBS police investigating 100 soldiers accused of looting UN assets

Published 1 min ago

Rejaf community rejects land committee appointed by Kiir

Published 3 hours ago

NSS soldiers beat Aweil barmaid into coma over beer bill

Published 5 hours ago

EU announces $2.3m to support flood victims in S Sudan

Published 23 hours ago

NSS arrests 14 suspects, impound $93m fake dollars

Published 23 hours ago

Renk farmers appeal to UN agencies to buy their sorghum

Published Thursday, November 4, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.