NCP urges all parties to join new peace accord

The National Congress Party has urged non-signatories to the new accord to join the peace process.
Several senior military and political leaders declined to be part of the revitalized peace agreement signed in September last year.
These include former SPLM secretary-general Pagan Amum, former military leaders, Generals Paul Malong and Thomas Cirilo and Oyai Deng Ajak, a member of the G-10.
They recently joined the ranks to “end the civil war by addressing the root causes of the conflict”.
In addition, an armed group led by Thomas Cirilo is reportedly active in the Equatoria region, particularly in Yei River State, where it has been clashing with the army.
Addressing the media in Juba, the NCP Secretary-General, Mathew Mayor, said the leaders should learn from President Salva Kiir and SPLM-IO leader Dr Riek Machar.
“We are not inviting them for new negotiations but a dialogue…We want to tell people that we don’t want anybody again to carry guns or to make us suffer in war again. That is why we are requesting them to come peacefully and we negotiate what they want to do or what they want from the g0overnment.”
