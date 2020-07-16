NDM rejects Chagor’s gubernatorial appointment

The National Democratic Movement led by Dr. Lam Akol has rejected the appointment of Denay Chagor as Opposition Alliance’s choice for Jonglei State governor.

NDM described the appointment as a violation of inclusivity clause in the revitalized peace agreement.

The party’s spokesperson says both President Salva Kiir and lobbyists from the South Sudan Opposition Alliance have sidelined them in the appointment.

NDM stated it had nominated its Secretary-General Mahjoub Biel Turuk for the state leadership, with support from SSOA’s Secretary for Security Affairs, General Bapiny Monytuil.

Dr. Lam’s party argues that it doesn’t have a representation within the Transitional Government of National Unity.

“President Kiir violated his owned constitution, because the constitution talks about someone who is 40 years and above,” said NDM Spokesperson David Lawrence, referring to Chagor, whose US passport reads 30 years old.

However, there is no section in the 2018 peace agreement that particularly talks about NDM representation in the executive.

The agreement only allocates ten percent ratio at state and local government levels to SSOA as a coalition, but not individual parties.

A section of the coalition led by the chairperson, Josephine Joseph has argued that all the names of SSOA’s nominees were submitted to the Presidency for the appointment.

She insisted that it is the mandate of the Presidency to choose from the list of candidates that were forwarded for Jonglei governorship.

