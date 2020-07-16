16th July 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Shirkat incident victims demand committee’s findingsNDM rejects Chagor’s gubernatorial appointmentOne dies in another Yirol road attackKiir appoints Jonglei governor, 2 new national ministersTwo die in Mayom attack

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News   |   NDM rejects Chagor’s gubernatorial appointment

NDM rejects Chagor’s gubernatorial appointment

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

Denay Chagor, the newly appointed governor of Jonglei State | Credit | Courtesy

The National Democratic Movement led by Dr. Lam Akol has rejected the appointment of Denay Chagor as Opposition Alliance’s choice for Jonglei State governor.

NDM described the appointment as a violation of inclusivity clause in the revitalized peace agreement.

The party’s spokesperson says both President Salva Kiir and lobbyists from the South Sudan Opposition Alliance have sidelined them in the appointment.

NDM stated it had nominated its Secretary-General Mahjoub Biel Turuk for the state leadership, with support from SSOA’s Secretary for Security Affairs, General Bapiny Monytuil.

Dr. Lam’s party argues that it doesn’t have a representation within the Transitional Government of National Unity.

“President Kiir violated his owned constitution, because the constitution talks about someone who is 40 years and above,” said NDM Spokesperson David Lawrence, referring to Chagor, whose US passport reads 30 years old.

However, there is no section in the 2018 peace agreement that particularly talks about NDM representation in the executive.

The agreement only allocates ten percent ratio at state and local government levels to SSOA as a coalition, but not individual parties.

A section of the coalition led by the chairperson, Josephine Joseph has argued that all the names of SSOA’s nominees were submitted to the Presidency for the appointment.

She insisted that it is the mandate of the Presidency to choose from the list of candidates that were forwarded for Jonglei governorship.

Total Page Visits: 262 - Today Page Visits: 262

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Taxes are being diverted – Kiir 1

Taxes are being diverted – Kiir

Published Monday, July 13, 2020

Gunmen shoot dead Dr Lam’s brother in Malakal 2

Gunmen shoot dead Dr Lam’s brother in Malakal

Published Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Armed men kill traffic cop in Juba 3

Armed men kill traffic cop in Juba

Published 19 hours ago

South Sudanese react to past and present calls for disarmament 4

South Sudanese react to past and present calls for disarmament

Published Friday, July 10, 2020

Kiir appoints Jonglei governor, 2 new national ministers 5

Kiir appoints Jonglei governor, 2 new national ministers

Published 19 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Shirkat incident victims demand committee’s findings

Published 2 hours ago

NDM rejects Chagor’s gubernatorial appointment

Published 4 hours ago

One dies in another Yirol road attack

Published 5 hours ago

Kiir appoints Jonglei governor, 2 new national ministers

Published 19 hours ago

Two die in Mayom attack

Published 19 hours ago

Armed men kill traffic cop in Juba

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th July 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.