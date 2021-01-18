Nearly 150 frontline healthcare workers have caught coronavirus – official

The Ministry of Health says more than 143 frontline healthcare workers have contracted coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in 2020.

Some of the healthcare workers are believed to have contracted the coronavirus during contact tracing.

Dr. Angelo Guop, manager of the Covid-19 Emergency Operations Centre, said:

“In Central Equatoria, 100 healthcare workers got infected; Eastern Equatoria has nine, Western Equatoria, two; Northern Bahr El Ghazal, one; Jonglei, 10; Upper Nile, seven; Abyei Administrative Area, 13; Ruweng Administrative Area one. So if you put those figures together, this will bring the number to 143 since the beginning of this pandemic.”

However, he did not disclose how many healthcare workers have died due

So far, the cumulative number of cases confirmed in South Sudan is 3,749.

This comes after the Public Health Laboratory confirmed seven new cases in the last 24 hours.

The Director-General for Preventive Health Services at the national Ministry of Health — Dr. John Rumunu – advised the public to continue adhering to the preventive measures.

“We should observe keeping distance of at least two meters from other people and we wash our hands regularly with water and soap or sanitize our hands with approved sanitizer and wear face masks,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Health, cumulative number of deaths remain at 63, with 3,505 recovered cases.

