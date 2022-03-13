NEC announces dates for S4 final exams; 32,167 candidates registered

The National Examination Council has announced the schedule for the 2021 Certificate of Secondary Schools Examinations.

According to the Minister of General Education and Instruction, the secondary school examinations will begin on April 18 to April 27.

“The examinations begin on Monday 18, April 2022 and end by Wednesday 27 of April 2022,” announced General Education Minister, Awut Deng Achuil.

Awut Deng Acuil says a total of 32,167 candidates have registered for the 2021 academic year exams.

They include 10,368 females and 21,799 males.

“I take this opportunity to inform the candidates that all the process of academic years 2021 Certificate of Secondary Education Examination has been put on place,” she said.

In 2020, the number of candidates who sat for the Secondary School Examinations were 34,536 compared to 32,167 for the year 2021.

This academic year, Central Equatoria State has the highest number of candidates – with 10,830 students in 101 examination centers.

Greater Pibor Administrative Area has the lowest number of candidates with 215 students in two centers.

Minister Awut Deng directed examination officers and security personnel to uphold the integrity of the examinations.

