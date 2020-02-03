Necessary United Forces to be ready before deadline

The first batch of the Necessary Unified Forces will graduate before the deadline for forming the unity government, the National Pre-Transitional Committee has said.

The revitalized peace agreement stipulates that parties to the agreement shall train and deploy 83,000-strong Necessary Unified Force as part of the security arrangements.

Five months ago, the peace parties resolved to train and deploy at least 50 per cent of the required soldiers before a deadline for forming the unity government is reached.

But with just 18 days to the 22 February deadline, the forces are yet to graduate from the trainings that started last month.

However, the secretary of the NPTC, Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro, says the first batch of the NUF will graduate before the end of the extended pre-transitional period.

“We will be having the first batch of necessary unified force before the deadline of 22nd February, before the establishment of the revitalized transitional government,” Dr. Elia said at Juba International Airport on Sunday upon return from South Africa where he accompanied President Salva Kiir to a meeting with his counterpart President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Dr. Elia, who is also the minister of Cabinet Affairs, added that President Kiir briefed Ramaphosa on the progress and challenges facing the implementation of the pre-transitional tasks.