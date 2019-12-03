4th December 2019
Nepali peacekeepers head to W. Lakes to quell violence

Authors: Jale Richard | Martha Maker | Published: 21 hours ago

Nepali peacekeepers in a recent ceremony help in Juba | Credit | UNMISS

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has deployed peacekeepers in Maper County of Western Lakes State to quell the recent communal violence.

Since the signing of the revitalized peace agreement in September 2018, political violence has reportedly largely subsided.

However, intercommunal clashes, cattle raiding and revenge attacks continue to destabilize some communities.

The UN mission, known as UNMISS, says the fresh deployment of troops follows reports from local authorities that up to 79 people have been killed and another 101 injured in a series of communal clashes and revenge attacks about 100 kilometers north of Rumbek.

In a public statement issued on Tuesday, David Shearer, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNMISS, said the fighting must stop.

“We are urging the communities involved and their leaders to put an end to the violence and to come together in reconciliation and peace for the good of their people,” Shearer stressed.

According to the statement, the 75 Nepali peacekeepers will patrol the area in the coming weeks to provide a protective presence.

Local authorities and community members have indicated a willingness to take part in mediation and peace-building activities supported, it stated.

Meanwhile, the state minister of information says the situation is now calm.

“I think the [peacekeepers] reinforced the presence of our army because they went and deployed themselves in spots they suspect youth can attack,” Laat Benjamin told Eye Radio via phone from Rumbek on Tuesday.

4th December 2019

