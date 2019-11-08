8th November 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured   |   Netizens roast US ambassador over a tweet

Netizens roast US ambassador over a tweet

Author: Ayuen Panchol | Published: 2 mins ago

Kelly Craft, US ambassador to the United Nations | Credit | BBC

The US ambassador to the United Nations has come under fire over a comment he made about the expulsion of a foreign reporter from South Sudan.

In October, the Media Authority revoked the press accreditation of Canadian journalist Sam Mednick after a story she wrote angered the government.

In her story the Associated Press published in October, she said tensions were rising in the capital ahead of the formation of a unity government. The media regulatory body then said she “concocted misinformation intended to create panic and fear of unknown”.

The Western diplomats and media condemned the move, saying “Ms Mednick was indeed uncanny, and unconscionable, and warrants the loudest protest from organizations and governments that deem peace and elemental human rights worth defending.”

In a tweet Kelly Craft described her as a woman who has earned the people of South Sudan’s “confidence and trust.”

“Who will be their voice?” She ends her tweet.

This tweet angered South Sudanese online, with some calling it a “shock”.

Manasseh Mathiang, a singer and activist said:

They argue that South Sudanese have been speaking for themselves. Journalists keep reporting about issues affecting the country and its people.

However, local journalists face intimidation, harassment and even death while doing their job. Last week, some female reporters were physically attacked by a senior military general while covering a press conference they had been invited to.

Youth Activist Wani Michael describes the diplomat’s tweet as mockery.

 

 

 

Currently on air

12:00:00 - 13:00:00

Peace of Her Mind

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir to form RTGoNU, asks region to provide VIP protection 1

Kiir to form RTGoNU, asks region to provide VIP protection

Published Friday, November 1, 2019

Why gov’t is unhappy with UN 2

Why gov’t is unhappy with UN

Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Ethiopia to import South Sudan oil 3

Ethiopia to import South Sudan oil

Published Friday, November 1, 2019

Move to Juba, save peace deal, Machar told 4

Move to Juba, save peace deal, Machar told

Published Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Salvatore behind salary delays – Kiir 5

Salvatore behind salary delays – Kiir

Published 24 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Netizens roast US ambassador over a tweet

Published 2 mins ago

UN denies telling staff to “stock enough food and water”

Published 1 hour ago

Germany gives WFP over $10m to help flood victims

Published 3 hours ago

World condemns expulsion of AP reporter

Published 6 hours ago

Kiir, Machar ‘again’ extend pre-interim period

Published 18 hours ago

Gov’t asked to punish those who harass journalists

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th November 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.