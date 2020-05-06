6th May 2020
COVID-19 | Health | Humanitarian | National News | News

New account for anti-Covid-19 donations

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

Dr. Riek Machar, the deputy chairperson of the Task Force on COVID-19 addresses reporters in Juba, April 6th, 2020/File/Eye Radio

The High-Level Taskforce on COVID-19 pandemic has opened a bank account for well-wishers to directly wire their donations for combating the pandemic.

A number of regional organizations, companies, and well-wishers have already contributed in cash and medical items to the Ministry of Health in a bid to support the government’s fight against the virus.

Also among the donations are the World Bank’s 7.6 million dollars it pledged last month.

In April, the taskforce also received a 100,000-dollar check from IGAD to support the coronavirus response plan.

However, some members of public and civil society activists have raised concerns about how these donations could be used accountability and transparency.

In response, the taskforce said it opened an account in the Bank of South Sudan for well-wishers to wire their donations to avoid suspicions.

The account number 0-0-2-6-9-1-3-1-3-9-3-2-5-4 is in the name of the High-Level Taskforce.

“This account is open in the bank of South Sudan and it is now for all the well-wishers and those who want to do contribution to fight against COVID-19 in South Sudan,” said Dr. Richard Lako, the Director-General at the Ministry of Health.

“They will be able to give their contribution through this account in the Bank of South Sudan.”

6th May 2020

