10th December 2021
New pay structure: Jonglei workers down tools over allowances

Author: Yar Ajak | Published: 4 hours ago

Jonglei state

The Workers’ Union in Jonglei State has threatened to stage a strike over missing allowances. the acting chairperson of the union has said.

In a letter seen by Eye Radio, Mading Amer Anyang says though the civil servants in the state have received July salaries, the state ministry of finance withheld their allowances over unclear reasons.

He said the ministry acted on orders of the acting state governor – Tuong Majok Deng, who is also the cabinet affairs minister.

As a result, the union advised every civil servant there to lay down tools as of today.

Reacting to the strike threat, acting governor Majok accused the state employees of misinterpreting the new pay structure.

Majok says the 100 percent pay rise is inclusive of allowances.

“Our people always misinterpret things. The whole salary is inclusive of allowances. For instance, if I am a grade five and I am earning 5,900 SSP, this money constitutes my basic pay and my allowances,” the acting governor said.

In July, President Salva Kiir directed the Ministry of Finance and Planning to immediately increase the salaries of civil servants by 100 percent in its 2021-2022 budget.

