11th January 2021
New Wau revenue director disappears on reporting day

New Wau revenue director disappears on reporting day

Author: Michael Daniel/Lin Nelson | Published: 15 mins ago

 

The family of the newly appointed revenue director in Western Bahr el Ghazal state say he has gone missing since last week.

Cicinato Zachariah Abdullah was appointed on December 31, 2020 by Governor Sarah Cleto as the State Director of Revenue Authority.

But he reportedly disappeared last Wednesday in Wau town, the day he assumed office.

According to his son Nelson Cicinato, his father  informed him that he was called to report to the national security office.

He reportedly went there and never returned home.

Nelson Cicinato says when he visited the national security office the next day to find his father’s whereabouts, he was told his father had been taken to Juba.

“I went there and they told me my father has been transferred to Juba and I wondered how he went to Juba without informing us or even calling us,” Cicinato’s son, Nelson told Eye Radio.

“There was no communication with him and he did not carry his medicine or bag. How could he travel to Juba? Even his car was there at the revenue office.”

Authorities in Wau were not immediately available to respond.

Cicinato Zachariah had reportedly worked in Malakal and Aweil as the branch manager for Ivory Bank.

“All we want is to hear from him and if he committed any crime, let him be brought to court so everyone can know what he did because no one is above the law,” Nelson added.

