Next Sudan’s president should reflect the people’s choice – US activists

The next president of Sudan should reflect the will of its people, the Co-Founders of the Enough Project George Clooney and John Prendergast have said:

They call on the international community to provide possible support to ensure a negotiated and inclusive transition in the Sudan.

“The people of Sudan have been waiting for this day for a long time, but it is only a tentative first step towards real change.”

https://eyeradio.org/sudanese-reject-interim-military-leadership/

The activists said the general who has taken over in the palace coup, Awad Ibn Auf, has been sanctioned by the United States for orchestrating war crimes in Darfur, just as the just-deposed Omar al-Bashir has been.

They said al-Bashir is also wanted for genocide and war crimes perpetrated in Darfur, and should be extradited and tried in The Hague for those crimes.

The enough project Co-founders however said, removing the leader of a violent, corrupt system without dismantling that system is inadequate.

The enough project is an investigative team that follows the dirty money and builds cases focusing on the war criminals most responsible for Africa’s deadliest conflicts and the corrupt transnational networks that profit from them.

The member currently focus their work on South Sudan, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Central African Republic.