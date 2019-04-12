12th April 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Politics | World News   |   Next Sudan’s president should reflect the people’s choice – US activists

Next Sudan’s president should reflect the people’s choice – US activists

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 8 hours ago

Al-Bashir (2nd-R) watches as General Awad Ibn Auf (2nd-L) is sworn in as the First Vice President at the Presidential palace in Khartoum on 24 Feb, 2019. — AFP

The next president of Sudan should reflect the will of its people, the Co-Founders of the  Enough Project George Clooney and John Prendergast have said:

They call on the international community to provide possible support to ensure a negotiated and inclusive transition in the Sudan.

“The people of Sudan have been waiting for this day for a long time, but it is only a tentative first step towards real change.”

https://eyeradio.org/sudanese-reject-interim-military-leadership/

The activists said the general who has taken over in the palace coup, Awad Ibn Auf, has been sanctioned by the United States for orchestrating war crimes in Darfur, just as the just-deposed Omar al-Bashir has been.

They said al-Bashir is also wanted for genocide and war crimes perpetrated in Darfur, and should be extradited and tried in The Hague for those crimes.

The enough project Co-founders  however said, removing the leader of a violent, corrupt system without dismantling that system is inadequate.

The enough project is an investigative team that follows the dirty money and builds cases focusing on the war criminals most responsible for Africa’s deadliest conflicts and the corrupt transnational networks that profit from them.

The member currently focus their work on South Sudan, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Central African Republic.

Popular Stories
Bashir reportedly steps down 1

Bashir reportedly steps down

Published Thursday, April 11, 2019

IO leader Dr Riek Machar free to travel anywhere, says member 2

IO leader Dr Riek Machar free to travel anywhere, says member

Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019

Cabinet shoots down transport minister’s proposal for 33 airports 3

Cabinet shoots down transport minister’s proposal for 33 airports

Published Monday, April 8, 2019

Sudanese reject interim military leadership 4

Sudanese reject interim military leadership

Published Thursday, April 11, 2019

Comboni students protest dismissal of principal 5

Comboni students protest dismissal of principal

Published Monday, April 8, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Stolen teen reunited with family after eleven years

Published 3 hours ago

Cabinet affairs minister expresses frustration at R-JMEC’s report

Published 6 hours ago

“My father died as a hero,” says slain MP’s son

Published 8 hours ago

Next Sudan’s president should reflect the people’s choice – US activists

Published 8 hours ago

Pope’s kissing of feet gives us new momentum – Riek Machar

Published 9 hours ago

South Sudanese to co-ordinate at CAF U17

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th April 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.