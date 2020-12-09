Nhomachot’s suspected killer put under protective custody

The woman accused of brutally killing a young lady in Juba last week has reportedly been placed under protective custody at Juba’s main prison.

On November 29, Nhomachot Chol Kondok sustained third-degree burns in Tongpiny residential area.

Ms Chol was reportedly doused with petrol and set on fire by her alleged friend.

She was rushed to Modern Specialist Hospital in Juba town but died on December 1st.

Three other young men who tried to save the deceased while she was on fire also sustained serious burns. The late Ms Chol was 25-years-old.

The family has identified the suspect as Akon Akuei.

They were reportedly friends, but what led Akon to set Ms Chol on fire has not been explained.

According to a family member, the suspect was transferred from Malakia police cell to Juba Prison where she awaits trial.

Jackline Akuot says they will seek retribution through the courts.

“The law so that the same who killed our sister is brought to justice. We don’t want to revert to any traditional ways that are normally done.”

She added that they are waiting for more family members from the village to arrive in Juba to discuss the matter.

The funeral rite of the late Ms Chol is scheduled for Saturday, December 12, at Mia Saba playground, along Referendum road.

Ms Chol was killed while South Sudan marked 16-Days of Activism against gender-based violence.