9th December 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Justice | News   |   Nhomachot’s suspected killer put under protective custody

Nhomachot’s suspected killer put under protective custody

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 1 min ago

Akon Akuei allegedly doused her friend Nhomachot Chol Kondok before "setting her on fire" | Credit | Facebook

The woman accused of brutally killing a young lady in Juba last week has reportedly been placed under protective custody at Juba’s main prison.

On November 29, Nhomachot Chol Kondok sustained third-degree burns in Tongpiny residential area.

Ms Chol was reportedly doused with petrol and set on fire by her alleged friend.

She was rushed to Modern Specialist Hospital in Juba town but died on December 1st.

Three other young men who tried to save the deceased while she was on fire also sustained serious burns. The late Ms Chol was 25-years-old.

The family has identified the suspect as Akon Akuei.

They were reportedly friends, but what led Akon to set Ms Chol on fire has not been explained.

According to a family member, the suspect was transferred from Malakia police cell to Juba Prison where she awaits trial.

Jackline Akuot says they will seek retribution through the courts.

“The law so that the same who killed our sister is brought to justice. We don’t want to revert to any traditional ways that are normally done.”

She added that they are waiting for more family members from the village to arrive in Juba to discuss the matter.

The funeral rite of the late Ms Chol is scheduled for Saturday, December 12, at Mia Saba playground, along Referendum road.

Ms Chol was killed while South Sudan marked 16-Days of Activism against gender-based violence.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
‘I’m alive’ says Colonel reported killed in Kajo-keji 1

‘I’m alive’ says Colonel reported killed in Kajo-keji

Published Friday, December 4, 2020

VP Taban Deng wants Juba airport redesigned 2

VP Taban Deng wants Juba airport redesigned

Published Saturday, December 5, 2020

Machar pushes for independent body that will manage funds 3

Machar pushes for independent body that will manage funds

Published Thursday, December 3, 2020

Kiir, Riek asked to complete formation of peace gov’t by Dec 31 4

Kiir, Riek asked to complete formation of peace gov’t by Dec 31

Published Monday, December 7, 2020

Degree holder finds joy in making chapatis 5

Degree holder finds joy in making chapatis

Published Sunday, December 6, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Nhomachot’s suspected killer put under protective custody

Published 1 min ago

Gov’t allows private clinics to test travelers for Covid-19

Published 2 hours ago

IDPs flee Cuebet violence

Published 3 hours ago

Unified military command attend leadership training

Published 18 hours ago

UK conducts world’s first Covid-19 vaccination

Published 22 hours ago

Defense Ministry takes over control of JIA air traffic

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th December 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.