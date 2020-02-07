7th February 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Health | News   |   Nimule: governor wants travelers screened for coronavirus

Nimule: governor wants travelers screened for coronavirus

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

Torit State Governor Tobiolo Alberio [left], VP James Wani Igga and other officials arrive for inauguration of the One-Stop Border Post at Nimule on Thursday, Feb 6, 2020 | Credit | Okot Emmanuel

The governor of Torit State has called on the national Ministry of Health to set up a scanner and dispatch a team of medics to the border town of Nimule to prevent possible outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

Last week, South Sudan began screening all travelers at Juba International Airport to help prevent the importation of coronavirus into the country.

Torit Governor Tobiolo Alberio says a similar scanner should be stationed at Nimule boarder post, arguing that Nimule is an important border crossing point for South Sudan.

Tobiolo stated that South Sudan needs to work hard to make sure the virus does not enter the country saying the country “does not ‘have the capacity’ to handle the virus.

“We don’t want the coronavirus to add another problem to the problems we are trying to solve in the country now,” he said at a handover ceremony of the newly built One Stop Boarder Post in Nimule.

According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses are a family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East respiratory syndrome and severe acute respiratory syndrome.

New figures show the virus has killed 636 people and infected 31,161 in mainland China.

The virus has spread overseas with confirmed infections in at least 25 nations.

So far, there have been only two deaths outside of mainland China – one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

Due to the global spread, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a global health emergency.

Currently on air

12:00:00 - 13:00:00

Peace of Her Mind

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Prof. Lo Liyong urges Kiir to return the country to 10 states 1

Prof. Lo Liyong urges Kiir to return the country to 10 states

Published Friday, January 31, 2020

Lukak, Makiir distance themselves from unusual promotions 2

Lukak, Makiir distance themselves from unusual promotions

Published Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Governors reject the Mabuza proposal 3

Governors reject the Mabuza proposal

Published Wednesday, February 5, 2020

Dr. Machar’s ‘make or break’ visit to Juba 4

Dr. Machar’s ‘make or break’ visit to Juba

Published Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Machar won’t return to Juba this week 5

Machar won’t return to Juba this week

Published Tuesday, February 4, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Nimule: governor wants travelers screened for coronavirus

Published 1 min ago

No deal on number of states, no unity gov’t – IO

Published 18 hours ago

Gov’t inaugurates modern border post

Published 23 hours ago

Prisons officer killed in Juba armed robbery

Published 1 day ago

Eight more lose lives in Lakes violence

Published 1 day ago

SPLA-IO releases some captive women, children

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th February 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.