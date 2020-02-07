Nimule: governor wants travelers screened for coronavirus

The governor of Torit State has called on the national Ministry of Health to set up a scanner and dispatch a team of medics to the border town of Nimule to prevent possible outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.
Last week, South Sudan began screening all travelers at Juba International Airport to help prevent the importation of coronavirus into the country.
Torit Governor Tobiolo Alberio says a similar scanner should be stationed at Nimule boarder post, arguing that Nimule is an important border crossing point for South Sudan.
Tobiolo stated that South Sudan needs to work hard to make sure the virus does not enter the country saying the country “does not ‘have the capacity’ to handle the virus.
“We don’t want the coronavirus to add another problem to the problems we are trying to solve in the country now,” he said at a handover ceremony of the newly built One Stop Boarder Post in Nimule.
According to the World Health Organization, coronaviruses are a family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East respiratory syndrome and severe acute respiratory syndrome.
New figures show the virus has killed 636 people and infected 31,161 in mainland China.
The virus has spread overseas with confirmed infections in at least 25 nations.
So far, there have been only two deaths outside of mainland China – one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.
Due to the global spread, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a global health emergency.
Published 1 min ago
Published 18 hours ago
Published 23 hours ago
Published 1 day ago
Published 1 day ago
Published 1 day ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.