Nimule registers first Covid-19 case

Health authorities at the border town of Nimule have confirmed the first case of Covid-19 in the area on Saturday.

This comes after the government of South Sudan installed coronavirus test machine at the town last Friday.

In the middle of this month, residents in Nimule Payam of Magwi County expressed concerns about the increasing number of truck drivers at the border post.

They say currently there are over 800 trucks parked inside and outside the designated parking yard.

According to Mr. Gama Emmanuel, the County Health Officer of the defunct Pageri County, out of 46 samples, one person tested positive.

The patient is a south Sudanese from the local community.

“We received samples of 35 from the truck drivers, and we received 10 from South Sudanese who are coming back home from refugee camps then one from the communities who reported to the hospital because of some other medical condition,” he told Eye Radio on Sunday.

“Out of 46 samples, we got one positive coming from the communities and this morning he was discharged because he was stable.”

On Saturday, the national Ministry of Health said the total number of Covid-19 cases have increased to 1966 after 8 more cases were confirmed.

Up to date, 246 patients have recovered from the virus but 36 have died.

