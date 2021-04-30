30th April 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News   |   Nine abductees released – Official

Nine abductees released – Official

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 1 min ago

The nine people that were abducted along Juba-Terekeka road on Tuesday have all been released.

This is according to Philip Ladu Jembeke, the Chairperson of the Impact Response Committee, a group tasked with identifying the root causes of conflict among the Mundari community.

Ladu Jembeke says two men were initially captured on Tuesday from Koke area about 48 kilometers from Juba and were taken into the bush towards Jebel Ladu.

There they met seven other captives.

Ladu Jembeke however says all the men have now been released.

“I was called late evening that these men were all released. They are now at Jebel Ladu commando garrison. Up now we are waiting for these young men to tell us whether they know the abductors,” said Ladu Jembeke.

Ladu Jembeke suspects armed criminals in the area for the abductions.

Kidnapping crimes are punishable by law.

According to the South Sudan Penal Code Act 2008, whoever kidnaps or abducts any person so that such person may be murdered or put in danger of being murdered, commits an offense, and upon conviction, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding fourteen years.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Auditor’s report: J1, finance ministry, others illicitly acquire community oil shares 1

Auditor’s report: J1, finance ministry, others illicitly acquire community oil shares

Published Sunday, April 25, 2021

Makuei refutes being transferred to Nairobi for treatment 2

Makuei refutes being transferred to Nairobi for treatment

Published Wednesday, April 28, 2021

New exchange rates mean nothing – economist 3

New exchange rates mean nothing – economist

Published Tuesday, April 27, 2021

South Supreme Airlines, Equity bank, others illegally benefit from community oil shares 4

South Supreme Airlines, Equity bank, others illegally benefit from community oil shares

Published Saturday, April 24, 2021

Turkey offers 138 scholarship slots for S.Sudanese 5

Turkey offers 138 scholarship slots for S.Sudanese

Published Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Nine abductees released – Official

Published 1 min ago

Lobong bans illegal mining activities in Kapoeta

Published 13 mins ago

Ministry of Finance set for reforms after damning auditor report

Published 23 mins ago

Five bandits hand guns to Mvolo authorities

Published 54 mins ago

S.Sudan acquires two geophysical planes

Published 4 hours ago

Official reports worrying numbers of snake bites in Mvolo County

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th April 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.