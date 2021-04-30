Nine abductees released – Official

The nine people that were abducted along Juba-Terekeka road on Tuesday have all been released.

This is according to Philip Ladu Jembeke, the Chairperson of the Impact Response Committee, a group tasked with identifying the root causes of conflict among the Mundari community.

Ladu Jembeke says two men were initially captured on Tuesday from Koke area about 48 kilometers from Juba and were taken into the bush towards Jebel Ladu.

There they met seven other captives.

Ladu Jembeke however says all the men have now been released.

“I was called late evening that these men were all released. They are now at Jebel Ladu commando garrison. Up now we are waiting for these young men to tell us whether they know the abductors,” said Ladu Jembeke.

Ladu Jembeke suspects armed criminals in the area for the abductions.

Kidnapping crimes are punishable by law.

According to the South Sudan Penal Code Act 2008, whoever kidnaps or abducts any person so that such person may be murdered or put in danger of being murdered, commits an offense, and upon conviction, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding fourteen years.

