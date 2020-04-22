22nd April 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Nine killed in Terekeka communal clashes

Nine killed in Terekeka communal clashes

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 4 hours ago

A cattle keeper protects his herd with an AK-47 in South Sudan | Credit | bpnews.net

At least 9 people have been killed and 500 houses set ablaze in an inter-communal conflict at Tali in Central Equatoria state.

According to Zachariah Loku Elia, the Secretary-General of the defunct Terekeka State, the fighting was triggered by a disagreement after traditional wrestling at Golo cattle camp on Monday.

“Someone ran to cattle camp and started shooting randomly,” Loku told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“He shot a 12-year-old girl and the following morning the relative of the late retaliated and killed 6 people. When these armed youth withdrew from the battlefield, they went to Mijiki village and set the entire village on fire where 500 houses were brunt and a small boy around 8 to 9 years was brunt in the house.”

He says many people have been displaced to neighboring villages.

“The fighting as stopped, we are now trying to engage the two sides to make the kind of traditional swearing so that they do not go back to fighting again,” Loku added.

Communal conflicts over land, livestock, and water are common in some regions across the country, mainly fueled by the presence of illegal arms in the hands of civilians.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gov’t “cancels” income tax 1

Gov’t “cancels” income tax

Published Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Makuei suspends SSBC director 2

Makuei suspends SSBC director

Published Friday, April 17, 2020

CEPO blasts official over disappointing statement 3

CEPO blasts official over disappointing statement

Published Thursday, April 16, 2020

Machar ‘abandons’ peace for COVID-19 – political analyst 4

Machar ‘abandons’ peace for COVID-19 – political analyst

Published Friday, April 17, 2020

COVID-19 suspect sneaks out, says task force 5

COVID-19 suspect sneaks out, says task force

Published Sunday, April 19, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Angelina snubs parliamentary summon

Published 2 hours ago

5 million masks to be produced locally

Published 4 hours ago

Parliament operating illegally-Yakani

Published 4 hours ago

Nine killed in Terekeka communal clashes

Published 4 hours ago

Mountain hikers warned

Published 4 hours ago

Juba executed 11 last year – Amnesty International

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd April 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.