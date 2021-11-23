No annual accounts audited, debated by parliament since independence,” says Troika

No annual accounts have been audited and debated by the Transitional National Legislative Assembly since independence,” the statement by Troika countries has said.



The statement comes days following a meeting between the International Monetary Fund or IMF and the government in Juba.

It says corruption and lack of annual audit within the public institutions continue to divert national resources meant to improve welfare of the South Sudanese citizens and the country’s economy.

According to Troika, the engagement between the two institutions is vital for building the trust needed by all parties to continue and deepen the economic reforms over time.

However, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States criticized the government for over relying on funding from the international community.

It says since country’s independence in 2011, no annual accounts have been audited and debated by the Transitional National Legislative Assembly.

It demanded the government demonstrate clearly to the South Sudanese people how much it contributes from its own resources and how those resources are being used to benefit them.

On a positive note, the Troika said it is however pleased with results of the economic reforms that the government has embarked on.

“The government has shown itself capable of reforms and we welcome the reforms to date. Successful exchange rate reforms mean that cereal prices have fallen by 6 % in South Sudan this year, while they have risen by 18 % in the rest of the world,” partly reads the statement.

Troika also commends the government’s assurances that it will provide far greater transparency over revenues, spending, and on levels of debt and public procurement.

In addition, it commends the government for cancelling the 650m US dollar loan guarantee –something it said saved each South Sudanese woman, man and child about 50 dollars in debt.

Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States further encouraged the unity government to channel resources into more and better education, health and other critical public services.

