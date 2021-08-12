No arrest of foreign nationals over permits -Immigration

The Directorate of Civil Registry, Nationality, Passport, and Immigration has refuted allegations that immigration officers are rounding up foreign nationals with the aim to extort money from them.

On Monday, Ugandan nationals marched to their embassy in Juba to report cases of harassment and extortion by immigration officers.

They say they are often extorted by individuals purporting to be immigration officers.

There are also media claims that the immigration department is forcing foreign nationals to pay $100 dollars every month, or face arrest.

“There is no issue of arrest and those who are arrested must be released because orders are very clear,” said Lt. Gen. Atem Marol Biar, Director of Civil Registry, Nationality, Passport, and Immigration

According to the immigration department, there are thousands of foreign nationals living and working in the country without valid documents.

It identified Ugandan and Eritrean nationals as the leading group with no valid visas and permits.

An assessment was made recently to establish how many foreign nationals live and work legally in South Sudan.

“My directive was so clear that this one is silent search, and silent search is to inform the people ‘go to the business union, go to Kololo so that your documents are verified,” Lt. Gen. Marol clarified.

The Chairperson of the Ugandan Community requested the government to streamline immigration fees that foreign nationals should pay to stay in South Sudan.

Elias Mugabe said foreign nationals are forced to pay different amounts of money to various immigration officers in the country.

Some foreign nationals also say they are forced to bribe unscrupulous immigration officials to acquire the visas.

The payments are usually for a stay permit visa and work permit.

“Some of the amounts are not clear…you will find different offices charging different amounts. So, we are requesting that you streamline the amounts,” he said in a joint press conference with the immigration officials.

Mr. Mugabe appealed to the government to designate official places where foreign nationals can pay the legal fees rather than individuals.

“We know the laws of this country; we have to pay for the visas and the documents needed by the government. But as the Ugandan community in South Sudan – at least – give us a warning, even if it is 3 months so that we can encourage our citizens to process the documents.”

He said this will allow the association to reach out to their nationals “who are deep in the villages and don’t know what is going on.”

In response, the Director of the Directorate of Civil Registry, Nationality, Passport, and Immigration agreed to the request.

He gave all foreign nationals three months leeway to acquire the necessary documents and legalize their stay in South Sudan.

“I note the request… but after the 3 months, we will make another silent search [and] if they fail to process their documents, I think you will not blame us again,” Lt. Gen. Marol affirmed.

This also applies to asylum seekers who have been given one month stay permit.

