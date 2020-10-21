21st October 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News   |   No funds to conduct population census – Isaiah

No funds to conduct population census – Isaiah

Authors: Okot Emmanuel | Michael Daniel | Published: 8 hours ago

The National Bureau of Statistics has no resources to conduct any Population Census if it were to be asked by the government, its head has said.

South Sudan has not conducted any census since it gained independence from the Sudan in 2011.

The last census was conducted by the Sudanese government in 2009 before the 2010 elections.

Speaking during the celebration of World Statistics Day on Tuesday in Juba, the Chairperson, Isaiah Chol Aruai raised the alarm over the lack of funds to begin preparations for the conduct of such a census.

“If there are no resources available for us even to collect CPI, one wonders where will the money come from to be used for the census? We are still waiting for political direction,” Chol said.

“The question whether there is going to a census or election are political decisions and they have to be directed and if you recall in the revitalized peace agreement, chapter one, it is a must to have a census. You can’t have an election without census but if a political decision says you must have election without census, it is political.”

“We will see how they are going to do it and what mechanism they are going to use. In the agreement now there is a provision for a census to be done prior to the election.”

The population in South Sudan was estimated at 12 million, but the results were disputed by the then government of Southern Sudan.

According to the 2018 revitalized peace agreement, the current government shall conduct a national Population Census before the end of the transitional period.

The transitional period is expected to end in 2023, followed by the first general elections.

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gov’t recommends all transactions be done in SSP 1

Gov’t recommends all transactions be done in SSP

Published Saturday, October 17, 2020

Gov’t to inject hard currency into dying economy 2

Gov’t to inject hard currency into dying economy

Published Thursday, October 15, 2020

Makuei denies govt, opposition used starvation as warfare method 3

Makuei denies govt, opposition used starvation as warfare method

Published Thursday, October 15, 2020

Journalist detained for covering student protests in Juba 4

Journalist detained for covering student protests in Juba

Published Saturday, October 17, 2020

Vatican organizes special meeting with gov’t, holdout groups 5

Vatican organizes special meeting with gov’t, holdout groups

Published Thursday, October 15, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudan records 15 polio cases

Published 6 hours ago

Politicians urged to leave financial institutions alone

Published 7 hours ago

Another girl child falls victim to Juba pedophiles

Published 7 hours ago

No funds to conduct population census – Isaiah

Published 8 hours ago

Nigeria imposes curfew in 8 more states to contain rising violence

Published 9 hours ago

Western diplomats call for protection of aid workers

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st October 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.