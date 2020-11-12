Norway releases $10m for a safe return of children to school

The Government of Norway has released about $10 million to support a safe return to school for children in South Sudan in 2020-2021.

In March 2020, all education facilities were closed due to COVID-19 putting the total number of children out- of- school at a staggering 4.2 million.

Most of the candidate classes in South Sudan resumed in October 2020.

The rest of the classes will start in April 2021, meaning that the majority of the students will have lost an entire year of learning.

According to the statement, previous experiences show, that the longer children are out of school, the harder it is to get them back to the classrooms.

It says that bringing back girls is the largest challenge.

With this support, the priority for the Ministry of General Education and Instruction and UNICEF is to ensuring more children are returning to school.

“Norway is committed to contribute to ensure children will return safely to school especially girls and vulnerable children,” said the Norwegian Ambassador to South Sudan, Siv Kaspersen.

“This support is aimed at strengthening every effort towards a safe return to learning in South Sudan, support to nutrition for children and their mothers in flood affected States.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to call upon the Government of South Sudan to allocate more finances to Education and pay teachers a decent salary – on time.”

With 2.2 million children not enrolled before the pandemic, the country was already one of the countries with the highest proportion of out-of-school children.

The statement said while getting ready for all schools to reopen in a safe way, a massive mobilization of communities and parents is needed to ensure children will filling up the classrooms as soon as they open.

“The contribution from the Government of Norway comes at the perfect time,” said Awut Deng, the Minister of General Education and Instruction,

“Too many children are already missing out on education. As a country, we cannot afford for more children to be left behind and therefore we are thankful for the support from Norway.”

The Government of Norway is one of UNICEF’s largest education donors globally and has always been a great supporter of UNICEF’s education programmes in South Sudan.

It says the contribution is earmarked to education but flexible, allowing UNICEF and education partners to invest in what is most needed and close existing education gaps.

“The Government of Norway is an education partners you can count on,” said Mohamed Ag Ayoya, UNICEF South Sudan Representative.

“In a year where children have carried most of the consequences of COVID-19 restrictions and funding has dried up, the contribution from Norway is more important than ever to get back on track supporting a better future for children in South Sudan.”

