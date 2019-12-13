NPTC allocates $16 million for security arrangements

The National Pre-Transitional Committee has allocated 16 million dollars for implementation of the security arrangements.

The money is part of the 40 million dollars recently announced by the government for implementation of the pending tasks.

On Thursday, the deputy military spokesperson for the SPLA–IO said soldiers at the cantonment sites continue to complain of inadequate supplies as they wait for the Joint Military Ceasefire Commission to begin training them.

Col. Lam Paul Gabriel stated that many cantonment sites are inaccessible, facing numerous challenges such as lack of water, shelter and medical supplies.

Last month, the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission called on the NPTC to use part of the 40 million dollars to support soldiers who are reportedly starving across the country.

So far, about four senior SPLA-IO officers have purportedly died at a cantonment site in Amadi State due to lack of food and medical supplies.

Soldiers at cantonment sites in greater Bahr el Ghazal have also been deserting the barracks because of lack of food.

According to reports, these soldiers sleep under trees and are forced to shelter with locals in their mud huts known as “tukuls” when it rains.

But the Secretary General of the NPTC said Thursday that 16 million dollars have been allocated for implementation of the security arrangements.

Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro acknowledged that training and unifying of the forces were behind schedule.

“There is delay but the mechanisms have committed themselves to speed up,” Lomuro said.

“Now they have the funds within their control and they should be able to move forward expeditiously. There is this issue of supplies which has been there. Food and medicines need to be purchased quickly.”

Parties to the revitalized peace agreement have up to February next year to form a unity government-postponed twice over unimplemented security arrangements.