NPTC receives another $40 million

The National Pre-Transitional Committee has receive another $40 million from the government for the implementation of pre-transitional activities, according to Chairperson Tut Gatluak.

The pre-interim committee previously proposed a $285 million budget to also cover the activities of its sub-committees and the national constitutional amendment committee.

Most of the funds were meant for screening, registration, training and unification of forces.

But over the last 8 months, the parties have not been able to complete the training and unification of the forces.

Reports indicate that soldiers cantoned are deserting the sites due to lack of food, clean drinking water, shelter and medical supplies.

As a result, President Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar extended the pre-transitional period to another 100 days to allow for the implementation of the security arrangements.

This came after the opposition groups blamed the government for failing to meet its financial obligations.

The international community has often urged the government to meet its pledges to enable speedy training of the Necessary Unified Forces.

“Today [Tuesday] the President had $40 million wired into the account of NPTC to support the work of the body, and this money is meant to allow us to implement what we didn’t implement in the past,” Gatluak, who is also the presidential advisor on security, told reporters in Juba on Tuesday.

He added that all the security and political committees are “working to complete all the activities within the one hundred days”.

The peace monitoring body R-JMEC and civil society recently asked the President to ensure that the NPTC account for the previous $40 million, a demand the Office of the President is yet to comment on.

The new funding comes after the regional body IGAD, AU, Troika, UNSC and EU appealed to the incumbent government to release the money to allow for smooth implementation of the pending tasks of the pre-transitional period.