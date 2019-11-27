NPTC urged to feed starving cantoned soldiers

The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission has called for immediate purchase of military food supplies amidst reports of starvation among the cantoned soldiers.

The peace monitoring body says the National Pre-Transitional Committee should use part of the $40 million recently released as peace funds.

“As a priority, I urge that some funds be used to immediately purchase and deliver food and other supplies to cantonment sites to address the unfortunate situation of troops,” Amb. Augustino Njoroge, R-JMEC interim chairperson, said during the 11th plenary meeting in Juba on Wednesday.

Four senior SPLA-IO officers have so far died at a cantonment site in Amadi State due to lack of food and medical supplies.

Soldiers at cantonment sites in greater Bahr el Ghazal have also been deserting the barracks because of lack of food.

According to reports, these soldiers sleep under trees and are forced to shelter with locals in their mud huts known as “tukuls” whenever it rains.

Last week, the government reportedly wired into the account of the NPTC another $40 million for the implementation of pre-interim activities.

“Likewise, any kind donations that are held up in Juba should be delivered to their intended cantonment sites without any further delay,” Amb. Ngoroge added.

Recently, the ceasefire monitoring body, CTSAM-VM confirmed the lack of logistical support, shelter, water, among others at the encampment sites.