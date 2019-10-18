NRA ceases announcing monthly collections

The National Revenue Authority says it will no longer be announcing the monthly collections.

The last announcement made by the NRA was in August when it was led by the Ghanaian national, Dr. Olympio Attipoe.

It was about 5 million dollars and another 1.5 billion Pounds.

The amount brought to 41 million dollars and over 8 billion pounds the total collection from the non-oil revenue from January to July this year.

However, the acting commissioner general now claims the announcement of monthly collection of non-oil revenue to the public is wrong, adding that the revenue authority has no power to do so.

“The former CG [Commissioner General] was announcing what we collect every month, this is not allowed by law,” Erjok Bullen Eye Radio in Juba, without citing the exact law that prohibits NRA from publicizing its collections.

But according to the Public Financial Management and Accountability Act 2011, all levels of government in South Sudan shall hold all income and revenue received in public accounts and subject to public scrutiny and accountability.

The Act also tasks the Ministry of Finance to make publicly available an annual report, including details of past, current, and projected fiscal activity, major fiscal risks, government debt, amongst other liabilities.

“That’s why the ministry of finance is the only institution within the government to announce what we collect.

However, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning hardly makes public its activities.

Before his dismissal recently, Dr. Attipoe said he had been fighting against senior government officials who were opposed to the idea of announcing collections.

He said they claimed some people would storm the ministry of finance to demand financial assistance after hearing on radio the total monthly collections submitted to the bank.